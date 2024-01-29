Rev. Antonio Sun Wenjun Ordained as Bishop of Weifang, China

Rev. Antonio Sun Wenjun took on his new role as Bishop of Weifang, a city in Shandong Province, China. This ordination comes nearly a year after Pope Francis appointed him on April 20, 2023, and marks a new chapter in the ongoing Provisional Agreement between the Holy See and China, which seeks to unify the country's Catholic Church.

From Sheshan Seminary to Bishop of Weifang

Born in November 1970, Rev. Antonio Sun Wenjun kick-started his ecclesiastical journey at Sheshan Seminary in Shanghai, where he spent five years, from 1989 to 1994. Following his studies, he was ordained as a priest in 1995 at Xishiku Parish in Beijing, a location resonant with rich spiritual history.

Between 2005 and 2007, Antonio served in various pastoral roles in Shandong, before heading to Ireland for a year, seeking to expand his training. Upon his return to Weifang in 2008, he continued his ministry without interruption, his devotion unwavering, leading him to his recent ordination as bishop.

A New Chapter in Sino-Vatican Relations

The ordination of Rev. Antonio Sun Wenjun as the Bishop of Weifang signifies a crucial step in the ongoing dialogue between the Vatican and the People's Republic of China. The Provisional Agreement, renewed in October 2020, has opened avenues for the mutual appointment of bishops, a move seen by many as a bridge mending the historical rift between China and the Holy See.

The New Diocese of Weifang

The newly established Diocese of Weifang spans a vast area, home to millions. Within the diocese's boundaries are a considerable number of Catholics, served by a dedicated clergy committed to nurturing their faith. As the first bishop of this diocese, Rev. Antonio Sun Wenjun is entrusted with shepherding this flock, steering the spiritual growth of the community, and fostering the bond between the diocese and the universal Church.