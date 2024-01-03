Research Unveils Monetized Value of Landscape Resources in Qianjiangyuan National Park System Pilot Zone

A groundbreaking study on the Qianjiangyuan National Park System Pilot Zone in China has unveiled the monetized value of landscape resources. This research is based on the willingness to pay from both internal groups, consisting of residents and administrative staff, and external groups, primarily tourists. The study, utilizing the Contingent Valuation Method, has determined the hypothetical market value of these resources, thereby shedding light on the financial potential of ecological preservation.

Methodology and Findings

Applying the Contingent Valuation Method, the study zeroed in on the hypothetical market value of landscape resources. Logistic Regression, another statistical technique, was employed to unearth factors influencing the willingness to pay. The most striking revelation of the study is that the external group displayed a higher willingness to pay compared to the internal group. The research further deciphered that demographic differences played a significant role in determining payment rates.

Economic Value and Demographic Factors

According to the study, the total estimated value of the landscape resources in the Qianjiangyuan National Park System Pilot Zone amounted to a staggering 135 million yuan ($20.8 million). Moreover, it was observed that the value attributed by the external group far exceeded that assigned by the internal group. It was also noted that both groups expressed a readiness to invest in ecological improvement, albeit with distinct motivations for refusal. While the internal group attributed low income as a barrier, the external group believed such payments should be financed by the government.

Attitude Over Demographics

The study concluded that attitude factors influenced the landscape resource value more significantly than demographic and environmental factors. This implies that the perception of the value of these resources is largely subjective and depends more on individual attitudes than on quantifiable demographic or environmental factors. The research has underscored the importance of integrating multiple interest groups’ perspectives in the valuation of national parks’ resources.

In conclusion, the study has called for the development of a standardized assessment technical system. This system is envisaged to support the establishment of national parks in China, thereby highlighting the significant role that such parks play in preserving ecological diversity and contributing to the country’s economy. The findings of the research were published in the esteemed journal Landscape Architecture Frontiers.