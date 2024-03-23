Released Chinese Pastor Faces New Chains: Rev. John Sanqiang Cao's ID Battle

Upon his release after seven years in prison for missionary work in Myanmar, Rev. John Sanqiang Cao finds himself grappling with an unexpected challenge in his hometown of Changsha, Hunan province. Devoid of any legal documentation, Cao is unable to access basic services, rendering him a 'second class Chinese citizen' despite his newfound freedom.

Advertisment

Life After Lockup: A Pastor's Plight

Cao's dedication to spreading Christianity in a country where the religion is under stringent regulation led to his arrest and subsequent imprisonment. Now, the pastor's struggle continues outside prison walls as he faces bureaucratic hurdles. Without a Chinese identification, Cao is unable to buy a train ticket or seek medical care, facing restrictions that question his status as a free citizen.

The Hukou Dilemma

Advertisment

The root of Cao's predicament lies in the disappearance of his hukou registration, a crucial document for accessing social benefits and services in China. Police allegedly removed Cao's name from his mother’s hukou in 2006, a move that went unnoticed until his attempt to renew his expired passport post-incarceration revealed the severity of his situation. Despite repeated efforts and legal assistance, Cao's attempts to reclaim his identity have been met with vague responses from authorities.

Looking Forward: Uncertain Horizons

As Cao navigates the complexities of reinstating his legal status, his story sheds light on broader issues of religious freedom and civil rights in China. The pastor's ordeal underscores the challenges faced by individuals who run afoul of the state's tight grip on religious practices. With his two adult sons visiting, Cao's personal struggle highlights a universal quest for dignity and recognition in the face of bureaucratic indifference.