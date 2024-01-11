en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Reevaluating the 14-Day Rule: A Paradigm Shift in Human Embryo Research

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:11 pm EST
Reevaluating the 14-Day Rule: A Paradigm Shift in Human Embryo Research

In a groundbreaking turn of events, the global rule established in 1984 restricting human embryo research to a maximum of 14 days is now under scrutiny. The advent of scientific advancements that enable the cultivation of embryos in laboratories for extended periods presents a challenge to this longstanding rule. Laboratories in China and other parts of the world have nearly reached the 14-day cultivation limit, prompting a reevaluation of the regulation.

Proposing Change

In 2021, the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), based in the U.S., suggested relaxing this restriction. The society proposed that a specialized oversight mechanism should evaluate extensions based on scientific goals, local norms, regulations, and public support. This recommendation was not made in haste but was a response to the rapidly evolving capacity of laboratories to nurture embryos beyond the previously established limit.

China’s Response

Taking note of the ISSCR’s proposal, China’s Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) funded research into this issue. The outcome was a recommendation to extend the permissible period of embryo cultivation to 25-28 days. There was, however, a significant caveat: the embryos must not develop a heartbeat or neural tube. This recommendation reflects a shift in scientific understanding.

Deciphering Human Development

Recent evidence suggests that functional nerve cell connections form after 42 days post-fertilization. This contradicts previous beliefs that these connections occur between 17 and 22 days. The findings underline the potential benefits to health and understanding human development that could be gained by extending the cultivation period.

Addressing Ethical Considerations

Yet, the debate around this topic is far from over. It is fraught with ethical considerations that remain paramount. Any extension beyond the current limit must be justified by scientific necessity and medical value. The discussion intersects with debates on abortion rights and reflects varying cultural, scientific, religious, and ethical perspectives across different countries. While China has been at the forefront of embryonic research due to more permissive policies compared to some U.S. states, there is a sense of caution in the scientific community about radical policy changes, especially in the wake of the gene-edited baby scandal in 2018.

0
China Science & Technology
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
14 seconds ago
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
Despite warnings from Beijing, Lai Ching-te from the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) clinched victory in Taiwan’s presidential election, a move that reaffirms Taiwan’s democratic stance and sets the stage for a new era of cross-strait relations. Lai’s victory, secured by a significant 40.1 percent of the votes, marks a historic third term for the
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te Defies China's Warnings with Presidential Win
1 hour ago
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te Defies China's Warnings with Presidential Win
China-Made Footballs Make Historic Debut at Asian Cup
2 hours ago
China-Made Footballs Make Historic Debut at Asian Cup
Taiwanese Sofa-Maker Prepares for Potential Conflict with China
32 mins ago
Taiwanese Sofa-Maker Prepares for Potential Conflict with China
China Dismisses Taiwan Election Results: Impacts on Cross-Strait Relations
1 hour ago
China Dismisses Taiwan Election Results: Impacts on Cross-Strait Relations
New 'Troublemaker' President Elected in Taiwan, Defying Beijing's Warnings
1 hour ago
New 'Troublemaker' President Elected in Taiwan, Defying Beijing's Warnings
Latest Headlines
World News
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
14 seconds
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
Keir Starmer's Comment Sparks Controversy: A Look at Political Tactics and Double Standards
16 seconds
Keir Starmer's Comment Sparks Controversy: A Look at Political Tactics and Double Standards
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
31 seconds
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves Confronts Economic Experts Over Spending Plans
2 mins
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves Confronts Economic Experts Over Spending Plans
Political Tensions Escalate as Supporters of Expelled MP Sampa Attacked
3 mins
Political Tensions Escalate as Supporters of Expelled MP Sampa Attacked
Ghana Political Developments: NDC's Fifi Kwetey Addresses VP Bawumia Criticism
4 mins
Ghana Political Developments: NDC's Fifi Kwetey Addresses VP Bawumia Criticism
U.S. Dismisses Genocide Allegations against Israel: A Stand in International Discourse
8 mins
U.S. Dismisses Genocide Allegations against Israel: A Stand in International Discourse
Japan Gears Up for Significant Clash with Vietnam in Asian Cup
9 mins
Japan Gears Up for Significant Clash with Vietnam in Asian Cup
Security Personnel's Attempted Entry into NUP Headquarters Thwarted
10 mins
Security Personnel's Attempted Entry into NUP Headquarters Thwarted
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
33 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app