Red Falcon Aerobatic Team to Perform at Lao People’s Army 75th Anniversary

In a first of its kind international performance, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force’s Red Falcon Aerobatic Team is set to participate in the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Lao People’s Army. Invited by the Lao Ministry of National Defense, the Red Falcon Aerobatic Team will visit Laos from January 13th to 20th, showcasing their aerial prowess as a part of the festivities.

Strengthening Ties through Military Cooperation

This historic visit by the Red Falcon Aerobatic Team is aimed at fostering military cooperation and deepening state-to-state and military-to-military relations between China and Laos. The aerobatic display is expected to be an impressive spectacle of friendship and goodwill shared between the Chinese and Lao people and militaries.

Red Falcon Aerobatic Team’s Debut Performance

The Red Falcon Aerobatic Team, known for its precision and skill, is poised to mesmerize the audience with their flying displays. This performance in Laos marks a significant milestone for the team, which is embarking on its first international performance, thus underlining the importance of this event in the annals of the Red Falcon Aerobatic Team.

Festive Congratulations on the Anniversary

The aerial display by the Red Falcon Aerobatic Team is more than just an exhibition of aerobatic expertise. It is a symbolic gesture expressing festive congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Lao People’s Army. In the process, it further cements the bond between the people and militaries of China and Laos, underscoring their shared history and mutual respect.