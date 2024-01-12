en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Red Falcon Aerobatic Team to Perform at Lao People’s Army 75th Anniversary

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
Red Falcon Aerobatic Team to Perform at Lao People’s Army 75th Anniversary

In a first of its kind international performance, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force’s Red Falcon Aerobatic Team is set to participate in the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Lao People’s Army. Invited by the Lao Ministry of National Defense, the Red Falcon Aerobatic Team will visit Laos from January 13th to 20th, showcasing their aerial prowess as a part of the festivities.

Strengthening Ties through Military Cooperation

This historic visit by the Red Falcon Aerobatic Team is aimed at fostering military cooperation and deepening state-to-state and military-to-military relations between China and Laos. The aerobatic display is expected to be an impressive spectacle of friendship and goodwill shared between the Chinese and Lao people and militaries.

Red Falcon Aerobatic Team’s Debut Performance

The Red Falcon Aerobatic Team, known for its precision and skill, is poised to mesmerize the audience with their flying displays. This performance in Laos marks a significant milestone for the team, which is embarking on its first international performance, thus underlining the importance of this event in the annals of the Red Falcon Aerobatic Team.

Festive Congratulations on the Anniversary

The aerial display by the Red Falcon Aerobatic Team is more than just an exhibition of aerobatic expertise. It is a symbolic gesture expressing festive congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Lao People’s Army. In the process, it further cements the bond between the people and militaries of China and Laos, underscoring their shared history and mutual respect.

0
China Laos Military
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
24 mins ago
South Australia-China Trade Hits Record High Amid Strengthening Diplomatic Ties
In a resounding affirmation of the robust economic ties between South Australia and China, trade between the two regions has witnessed a record-breaking surge. Over a 12-month period ending November 2023, South Australia’s exports to China reached an unprecedented high, valued at 17.9 billion Australian dollars. This marks a substantial 12 percent increase from the
South Australia-China Trade Hits Record High Amid Strengthening Diplomatic Ties
Breakthrough in 2D Ferromagnetic Material Research Holds Promise for Spintronic Devices
1 hour ago
Breakthrough in 2D Ferromagnetic Material Research Holds Promise for Spintronic Devices
WeChat's E-Commerce Soars, Backed by Surge in Video Orders
1 hour ago
WeChat's E-Commerce Soars, Backed by Surge in Video Orders
Coal Mine Gas Outburst in Pingdingshan: A Grave Reminder of Mining Risks
29 mins ago
Coal Mine Gas Outburst in Pingdingshan: A Grave Reminder of Mining Risks
Pakistan-China Launches First International Bulk Oil Trade Project
45 mins ago
Pakistan-China Launches First International Bulk Oil Trade Project
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Warns Against Overstretched 'De-risking'
59 mins ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Warns Against Overstretched 'De-risking'
Latest Headlines
World News
Andy Murray’s New Mental Approach: Embracing Self-Compassion and Game Enjoyment
21 seconds
Andy Murray’s New Mental Approach: Embracing Self-Compassion and Game Enjoyment
Proton Racing Team Gears Up for IMSA and WEC 2024 with Porsche 963
53 seconds
Proton Racing Team Gears Up for IMSA and WEC 2024 with Porsche 963
Bob Good Warns of 'Hamas-like Situation' Amidst Biden's Open-Border Policy
1 min
Bob Good Warns of 'Hamas-like Situation' Amidst Biden's Open-Border Policy
Steve O'Keefe Bows Out: Veteran Sydney Sixers Spinner Announces Retirement
2 mins
Steve O'Keefe Bows Out: Veteran Sydney Sixers Spinner Announces Retirement
Glasgow Warriors' Injured Stars Eye Six Nations Return Amid Crucial Champions Cup Clash
2 mins
Glasgow Warriors' Injured Stars Eye Six Nations Return Amid Crucial Champions Cup Clash
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs from Patriots; Canada Faces Multifaceted Challenges
2 mins
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs from Patriots; Canada Faces Multifaceted Challenges
Katie Boyd Britt: A Rising Star in Alabama's Political Landscape
3 mins
Katie Boyd Britt: A Rising Star in Alabama's Political Landscape
Indian-Origin Entrepreneurs Stir London Mayoral Election
4 mins
Indian-Origin Entrepreneurs Stir London Mayoral Election
2024 European Figure Skating Championships: A Battle of Skill and Grace
5 mins
2024 European Figure Skating Championships: A Battle of Skill and Grace
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app