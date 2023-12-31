RCEP Celebrates Second Anniversary, Fosters Regional Trade Cooperation

As the clock struck midnight ushering in the year 2024, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) marked its second anniversary. Lauded by Chinese experts for its substantial contribution towards fostering regional trade cooperation, the RCEP stands as a beacon against the backdrop of a global trend towards increasing protectionism. With its upcoming enhancements, the world’s largest free trade agreement is anticipated to open up further prospects for economic collaboration and growth.

Decoding the RCEP’s Impact on Trade

Since its inception, the RCEP has played a paramount role in streamlining trade rules, reducing tariffs, and establishing standards in key areas such as e-commerce, intellectual property, and government procurement across its member countries. This integration has been instrumental in driving regional economic growth and stability. As the agreement embarks on its third year, experts are optimistic that the planned upgrades will amplify its impact and extend the benefits of more integrated and efficient trade across the region.

Bangladesh’s Decision to Remain on the Sidelines

Interestingly, Bangladesh, a country that could potentially see a 17% increase in exports and a 0.26% rise in GDP by joining the RCEP, has decided to remain on the sidelines. The decision comes despite the fact that the RCEP comprises around 30% of the global GDP and a third of the world’s population. The potential negative impact on revenue generation from customs duty, given that some of Bangladesh’s major import sources are involved with the RCEP, is a key factor behind this decision. Furthermore, more than 68% of Bangladesh’s total merchandise exports to RCEP are under the apparel product category, where the average most favoured nation (MFN) tariffs for Bangladesh are higher than those of the RCEP members.

Looking Ahead: The Future of the RCEP

As the RCEP sails into its third year, the world watches with bated breath. The upcoming enhancements are expected to strengthen the free trade agreement’s influence on regional and global trade dynamics. Whether countries like Bangladesh will reconsider their stance remains an open question. However, one thing is certain: the RCEP will continue to shape the landscape of regional trade in the years to come, fostering cooperation amidst an era of increasing protectionism.