Rare Water Bird Finds New Breeding Ground in Wuhan’s Tanghu Lake

The jacana, a rare water bird that enjoys second-class national protection in China, has found a new breeding ground in Tanghu Lake, Wuhan, Hubei province. This signifies a triumph in the local government’s efforts to enhance the ecological environment of the city’s ponds and lakes.

The Arrival of Jacanas in Wuhan

Previously, the presence of jacanas in Wuhan was uncommon, but their recent arrival indicates an improvement in the lake’s ecology. Jacanas have specific habitat requirements, favoring freshwater lakes, ponds, and marshes adorned with certain types of vegetation. They arrive in Wuhan in May and breed from June to August, teaching their young to fly by late September before migrating south.

Maintaining Aquatic Ecosystems

Maintaining the cleanliness of these lakes involves an annual removal of aquatic plants from July to September. This process is critical in preventing an imbalance in the aquatic ecosystem. However, the timing of this maintenance has coincided with the jacana’s breeding season, leading to the discovery of nests within the plants scheduled for removal.

Challenges in Balancing Ecological Management with Wildlife Habitats

The Wuhan Bird-Watching Association has reported this issue to the Wuhan Forestry and Parks Bureau. This situation underscores the difficulty in striking a balance between ecological management and the protection of wildlife habitats. The presence of jacanas in Wuhan symbolizes the city’s strides in improving its ecological environment, but it also highlights the need to revisit and possibly revise maintenance schedules to ensure the protection of these rare birds during their breeding season.