en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Rare Water Bird Finds New Breeding Ground in Wuhan’s Tanghu Lake

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:06 pm EST
Rare Water Bird Finds New Breeding Ground in Wuhan’s Tanghu Lake

The jacana, a rare water bird that enjoys second-class national protection in China, has found a new breeding ground in Tanghu Lake, Wuhan, Hubei province. This signifies a triumph in the local government’s efforts to enhance the ecological environment of the city’s ponds and lakes.

The Arrival of Jacanas in Wuhan

Previously, the presence of jacanas in Wuhan was uncommon, but their recent arrival indicates an improvement in the lake’s ecology. Jacanas have specific habitat requirements, favoring freshwater lakes, ponds, and marshes adorned with certain types of vegetation. They arrive in Wuhan in May and breed from June to August, teaching their young to fly by late September before migrating south.

Maintaining Aquatic Ecosystems

Maintaining the cleanliness of these lakes involves an annual removal of aquatic plants from July to September. This process is critical in preventing an imbalance in the aquatic ecosystem. However, the timing of this maintenance has coincided with the jacana’s breeding season, leading to the discovery of nests within the plants scheduled for removal.

Challenges in Balancing Ecological Management with Wildlife Habitats

The Wuhan Bird-Watching Association has reported this issue to the Wuhan Forestry and Parks Bureau. This situation underscores the difficulty in striking a balance between ecological management and the protection of wildlife habitats. The presence of jacanas in Wuhan symbolizes the city’s strides in improving its ecological environment, but it also highlights the need to revisit and possibly revise maintenance schedules to ensure the protection of these rare birds during their breeding season.

0
China Wildlife
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
35 seconds ago
From Mathematics Prodigy to Monk and Back: The Unconventional Journey of Liu Zhiyu
Liu Zhiyu, a venerated mathematics genius, best known for his gold medal triumph at the 2006 International Mathematical Olympiad, and a prodigy acknowledged by Peking University, has made a series of unconventional life decisions that have caught the public’s attention. Liu turned his back on the academic allure of a full scholarship at the Massachusetts
From Mathematics Prodigy to Monk and Back: The Unconventional Journey of Liu Zhiyu
China's 'Sea of Death' Witnesses Rare Snowfall for Third Year
6 mins ago
China's 'Sea of Death' Witnesses Rare Snowfall for Third Year
Jiang Yuhe: From Assembly Line Worker to WorldSkills Gold Medalist
8 mins ago
Jiang Yuhe: From Assembly Line Worker to WorldSkills Gold Medalist
Jia Dorj: The Forester Who Turned Desert Into Forest
49 seconds ago
Jia Dorj: The Forester Who Turned Desert Into Forest
ASEAN-China Ties Bolstered by Success of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway
57 seconds ago
ASEAN-China Ties Bolstered by Success of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway
Hengqin: A Key Bridge Between Macau and Mainland China
3 mins ago
Hengqin: A Key Bridge Between Macau and Mainland China
Latest Headlines
World News
Ontario Healthcare Workers at Breaking Point: Increased Workloads, Staff Shortages, and Morale Crisis
25 seconds
Ontario Healthcare Workers at Breaking Point: Increased Workloads, Staff Shortages, and Morale Crisis
Biden Administration Challenges Texas' Immigration Law, SB 4: A Clash over Constitutional Authority
28 seconds
Biden Administration Challenges Texas' Immigration Law, SB 4: A Clash over Constitutional Authority
Callaway Unveils 2024 Golf Ball Line: Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft
31 seconds
Callaway Unveils 2024 Golf Ball Line: Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft
The Best Gym Shoes for Every Workout: A Comprehensive Review
31 seconds
The Best Gym Shoes for Every Workout: A Comprehensive Review
Olympia City Council Vacancy: Six Candidates Advance to Interview Stage
40 seconds
Olympia City Council Vacancy: Six Candidates Advance to Interview Stage
Indiana University Hoosiers Anticipate the Return of Xavier Johnson for Upcoming Big Ten Game
52 seconds
Indiana University Hoosiers Anticipate the Return of Xavier Johnson for Upcoming Big Ten Game
Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session
54 seconds
Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session
Ontario Health Report Uncovers Highest Level of 'Hallway Health Care'
1 min
Ontario Health Report Uncovers Highest Level of 'Hallway Health Care'
Callaway Unveils Paradym Ai Smoke Driver Range, A Gamechanger for Golfers
1 min
Callaway Unveils Paradym Ai Smoke Driver Range, A Gamechanger for Golfers
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app