Asia

Qinghai-Xizang Railway Achieves New Milestone with Record Passenger Count

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:08 am EST
Adding another chapter to its story of engineering triumphs and regional connectivity, the Qinghai-Xizang Railway, the world’s highest railroad located on the QingZang Plateau, hit a new milestone in 2023. The railway registered a record 2.96 million passenger movement to and from the Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region, a notable increase of 366,000 passengers from the previous record set in 2018. This significant uptick reflects the growing accessibility and popularity of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway, a vital transportation link for the region.

Boosting Regional Connectivity

The Qinghai-Xizang Railway has always been more than just a transportation service; it is a lifeline that fosters social and economic development in one of China’s most remote regions. With its record-breaking passenger count, the railway continues to enhance regional connectivity, aiding in the movement of people and facilitating the exchange of goods and services.

Overcoming Engineering Challenges

The Qinghai-Xizang Railway is renowned not just for its altitude but also for the engineering challenges it has successfully overcome. The railway has been designed to navigate permafrost and complex terrain, a testament to China’s engineering prowess, providing a dependable means of transportation for the region.

Looking Ahead

The world’s largest ultra-high-altitude wind power generation project in Nagqu County of Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region is set to go into operation on the first day of 2024. With a power generation capacity of 100 megawatts, this wind farm will be able to provide 200 million KWH of electricity for 230,000 residents in Nagqu a year. This development, coupled with the increased accessibility provided by the Qinghai-Xizang Railway, points to a brighter future for the Xizang Autonomous Region.

Asia China
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

