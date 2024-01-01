Qinghai-Xizang Railway Achieves New Milestone with Record Passenger Count

Adding another chapter to its story of engineering triumphs and regional connectivity, the Qinghai-Xizang Railway, the world’s highest railroad located on the QingZang Plateau, hit a new milestone in 2023. The railway registered a record 2.96 million passenger movement to and from the Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region, a notable increase of 366,000 passengers from the previous record set in 2018. This significant uptick reflects the growing accessibility and popularity of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway, a vital transportation link for the region.

Boosting Regional Connectivity

The Qinghai-Xizang Railway has always been more than just a transportation service; it is a lifeline that fosters social and economic development in one of China’s most remote regions. With its record-breaking passenger count, the railway continues to enhance regional connectivity, aiding in the movement of people and facilitating the exchange of goods and services.

Overcoming Engineering Challenges

The Qinghai-Xizang Railway is renowned not just for its altitude but also for the engineering challenges it has successfully overcome. The railway has been designed to navigate permafrost and complex terrain, a testament to China’s engineering prowess, providing a dependable means of transportation for the region.

Looking Ahead

The world’s largest ultra-high-altitude wind power generation project in Nagqu County of Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region is set to go into operation on the first day of 2024. With a power generation capacity of 100 megawatts, this wind farm will be able to provide 200 million KWH of electricity for 230,000 residents in Nagqu a year. This development, coupled with the increased accessibility provided by the Qinghai-Xizang Railway, points to a brighter future for the Xizang Autonomous Region.