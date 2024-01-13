Qilian International Granted Nasdaq Extension to Meet Minimum Bid Price Requirement

China’s pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer, Qilian International Holding Group Limited, has been granted a 180-day extension by the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department to meet the minimum bid price requirement. The directive from Nasdaq, issued on January 10, 2024, provides Qilian until July 8, 2024, to elevate its ordinary share closing bid price to a minimum of $1.00 for at least ten consecutive business days.

Responding to Nasdaq’s Directive

As a response to the Nasdaq’s directive, Qilian is contemplating potential options, one of which includes a reverse stock split, to ensure conformity with the listing standards. This move by Qilian is seen as a strategic maneuver to maintain its standing in the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Business Operations Remain Unaffected

Despite the impending task, Qilian has assured stakeholders that the extension notice will not impact its ongoing business operations. The company’s ordinary shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market throughout this period. This assurance from Qilian reinforces its commitment to its shareholders and the market.

Qilian’s Broad Product Portfolio

Qilian International boasts an extensive product portfolio that includes licorice and oxytetracycline products, derivatives of traditional Chinese medicine, heparin products, sausage casings, and fertilizers. These products are distributed across more than 20 provinces in China, indicating the company’s significant market presence and influence in the Chinese pharmaceutical and chemical industry.