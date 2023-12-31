President Xi’s New Year Message: A Vision of Peace and International Collaboration

In a significant New Year’s message, Chinese President Xi Jinping has laid out his vision for 2024, underlining China’s commitment to collaborative international relationships and the creation of a community with a shared future for mankind. The message, delivered on New Year’s Eve, not only focused on domestic achievements and challenges but also expressed an acute awareness of global conflicts and the invaluable importance of peace.

(Read Also: China Expels Nine Military Officials in Sweeping Reshuffle)

China’s Achievements and Challenges in 2023

Reflecting on the year gone by, President Xi highlighted the country’s achievements in various spheres, including the COVID-19 response, economic recovery, and innovation-driven development. He hailed the sustained momentum of economic recovery and the advancements in technology and innovation. Despite acknowledging the challenges faced by some enterprises and individuals, he expressed admiration for the extraordinary contributions made by ordinary Chinese people. The president assured to advance Chinese modernization and promote high-quality development while safeguarding security.

Promoting Peace and Prosperity

President Xi’s New Year message underscored China’s intention to take a cooperative and proactive role in international affairs. His words hinted at a vision of mutual progress and collective well-being. He emphasized the need for a common sense of purpose and shared glory, particularly in the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Addressing the nation, he stated that China would ‘surely be reunified’, calling for unity among Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

(Read Also: Chinese Spy Craft Utilized U.S. Internet Provider: A Complex Scenario Unfolds)

Looking Ahead to 2024

Looking forward to the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, President Xi outlined the goals of advancing Chinese modernization, applying the new development philosophy, and promoting high-quality development. Expressing confidence in the future, he pledged that China would actively engage with global partners to contribute to the common good of humanity and strive to make the world a better place for everyone.

Read More