en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

President Xi’s New Year Message: A Vision of Peace and International Collaboration

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:02 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:45 am EST
President Xi’s New Year Message: A Vision of Peace and International Collaboration

In a significant New Year’s message, Chinese President Xi Jinping has laid out his vision for 2024, underlining China’s commitment to collaborative international relationships and the creation of a community with a shared future for mankind. The message, delivered on New Year’s Eve, not only focused on domestic achievements and challenges but also expressed an acute awareness of global conflicts and the invaluable importance of peace.

(Read Also: China Expels Nine Military Officials in Sweeping Reshuffle)

China’s Achievements and Challenges in 2023

Reflecting on the year gone by, President Xi highlighted the country’s achievements in various spheres, including the COVID-19 response, economic recovery, and innovation-driven development. He hailed the sustained momentum of economic recovery and the advancements in technology and innovation. Despite acknowledging the challenges faced by some enterprises and individuals, he expressed admiration for the extraordinary contributions made by ordinary Chinese people. The president assured to advance Chinese modernization and promote high-quality development while safeguarding security.

Promoting Peace and Prosperity

President Xi’s New Year message underscored China’s intention to take a cooperative and proactive role in international affairs. His words hinted at a vision of mutual progress and collective well-being. He emphasized the need for a common sense of purpose and shared glory, particularly in the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Addressing the nation, he stated that China would ‘surely be reunified’, calling for unity among Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

(Read Also: Chinese Spy Craft Utilized U.S. Internet Provider: A Complex Scenario Unfolds)

Looking Ahead to 2024

Looking forward to the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, President Xi outlined the goals of advancing Chinese modernization, applying the new development philosophy, and promoting high-quality development. Expressing confidence in the future, he pledged that China would actively engage with global partners to contribute to the common good of humanity and strive to make the world a better place for everyone.

Read More

0
China International Affairs
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Address: President Xi Jinping Reflects on Past and Optimistically Looks to Future

By Safak Costu

China's Innovation-Driven Development Heralds New Year: Xi Jinping's 2024 Address

By BNN Correspondents

President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmo ...
@China · 45 mins
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmo ...
heart comment 0
Xi Jinping’s New Year Speech: Emphasis on Reunification and Economic Development

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping's New Year Speech: Emphasis on Reunification and Economic Development
Chinese President Xi Jinping Projects Complete Reunification in New Year’s Address

By Geeta Pillai

Chinese President Xi Jinping Projects Complete Reunification in New Year's Address
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year’s Address

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
BYD Expands European Footprint with First Factory in Hungary

By Ebenezer Mensah

BYD Expands European Footprint with First Factory in Hungary
Latest Headlines
World News
CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024
1 min
CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
5 mins
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
5 mins
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
5 mins
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement
6 mins
Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement
Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement
7 mins
Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
7 mins
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK
7 mins
A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
10 mins
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
55 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
1 hour
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
6 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app