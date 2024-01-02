President Xi Jinping Sets Tone for 2024 in New Year Address

In his annual New Year address, President Xi Jinping of China set the tone for 2024, encapsulating China’s achievements and his vision for a vibrant nation. The speech, a tradition reflecting on progress and future challenges, emphasized the consolidation and development of ties with Russia, serving both nations’ fundamental interests.

Reunification with Taiwan: A Central Theme

Xi Jinping’s address took a stronger tone towards Taiwan, asserting that reunification was inevitable. This claim over the self-governing island, marked by Beijing’s recent military build-up, has raised international alarms over a potential invasion. Xi Jinping called for a common sense of purpose among all Chinese, particularly mentioning the Taiwan Strait.

2024: A Year of Anticipation

President Xi’s address not only reflected on the past but also looked forward to 2024. Emphasizing the importance of good education for children and healthcare for the elderly, he also expressed solidarity between China and Russia. The president’s New Year message spotlighted the successful response to COVID-19, sustained economic recovery, advancements in innovation, and cultural and sports events in 2023. It also outlined China’s commitment to global cooperation and high-quality development plans for the coming year.

Insights from Xinhua reporters’ travels within China throughout 2023 accompanied the speech. These travels documented China’s developments and showcased the government’s efforts to promote prosperity and stability. The reports painted a picture of the reality on the ground, resonating with the rhetoric in President Xi’s address.