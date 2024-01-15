President Xi Jinping Congratulates New Danish King, Reaffirms China-Denmark Strategic Partnership

In a recent diplomatic gesture, Chinese President Xi Jinping extended his congratulations to the newly ascended Danish King Frederik X. This move is a testament to the growing relationship between the two nations, a bond that has seen a remarkable surge over the last 74 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

A Message of Congratulation and Commitment

President Xi’s message was more than a mere congratulatory note; it was a reaffirmation of China’s commitment to further develop the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations. Emphasizing the deepening friendship between the people of China and Denmark, the President expressed his aspiration for continued cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Respects Paid to Former Queen Margrethe II

Alongside his message to King Frederik X, President Xi also conveyed his respects and blessings to the former Danish Queen Margrethe II, who recently abdicated the throne. This gesture underlines the importance China attaches to its relationship with Denmark, respecting not just the current leadership but the past as well.

King Frederik X’s Ascension: A New Era of Cooperation

The ceremonial event marking King Frederik X’s ascension was held at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen. The new King appeared on the balcony, greeting the crowd following the declaration by the Danish prime minister. This event signifies more than a change in leadership; it heralds a continuation of the strong ties and cooperation between China and Denmark, now under the new leadership of King Frederik X.