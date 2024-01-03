Premier Li Qiang Advocates for Technological Innovation and Green Economy During Hubei Visit

China’s Premier Li Qiang recently emphasized on the pivotal role of enterprises in catalyzing scientific and technological innovations during his fact-finding trip to Hubei province. His tour took him across various enterprises, a water conservancy project, a key national laboratory, and an airport in Yichang, Wuhan, and Ezhou.

A Drive for Technological Innovations

Li’s visit to Wuhan included stops at Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, a leading memory chip company, and HGTECH, a manufacturer of laser equipment. He accentuated the imperative need for a symbiotic relationship between industry, university, and research collaboration and the necessity for crafting more targeted policies to bolster enterprises.

Advancements in Core Technologies

At Wuhan University’s national laboratory of information engineering, Li lauded the lab’s advancements and called for additional breakthroughs in core technologies. This, he believes, would greatly contribute to China’s self-reliance in science and technology.

The Green Economy

Li’s tour also included a visit to a battery material industrial park in Yichang. Here, he championed the development of a circular economy and urged enterprises to take the reins in leading the green and low-carbon economy.

Aftermath of the Central Economic Work Conference

Li’s trip follows the Central Economic Work Conference, which underscored scientific and technological innovation as a means to build a modern industrial system, enhance the resilience and safety of supply chains, and improve industrial chains. He concluded his trip by encouraging Hubei to persist in its high-quality development and contribute to China’s overall growth.