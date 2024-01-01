en English
Africa

Potential Disruptions to China’s Ejiao Industry as Africa and Brazil Propose Donkey Skin Trade Bans

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:34 am EST
The proposed bans on the donkey skin trade in Africa and Brazil, crucial to China’s traditional medicine industry, ejiao, are signaling potential disruptions to key markets and are urging a shift towards sustainable alternatives. The African Union, representing 55 member countries, has given its endorsement to a report advocating for a 15-year ban on donkey slaughter and skin export.

China’s Demand and Consequences

China’s massive annual demand for over five million donkeys, primarily for ejiao, relies heavily on imported skins due to a significant shortage in the domestic supply. This proposed ban in Africa and Brazil will substantially impact the supply chain of donkey skins to China, causing disruptions to two major markets. China’s voracious appetite for ejiao poses risks to global donkey populations and impacts the socio-economic fabric of communities in Africa.

Surge in Illegal Trade

The surge in China’s demand fuels an illegal trade, with stolen animals contributing to a significant portion of the imported hides. This illegal trade not only threatens the global donkey population but also the stability of marginalized communities in Africa where donkeys are a critical asset. An increase in the value of the ejiao market, from 19.6 billion yuan in 2013 to 53.5 billion yuan in 2020, has led to an increase in the theft of donkeys.

Call for Sustainable Alternatives

The proposed bans have prompted calls from The Donkey Sanctuary for the industry to find sustainable and cruelty-free alternatives. These developments reflect the broader implications of the ejiao industry on international markets, animal welfare, and the lives of marginalized communities. The potential disruption to China’s ejiao supply chain may serve as a catalyst for change in an industry marred by animal cruelty and socio-economic instability.

Africa China
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

