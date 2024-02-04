Pope Francis Underscores God's Closeness and Wishes Lunar New Year Celebrants

In his Angelus address on February 4, Pope Francis emphasized the intimacy and proximity of God's relationship with humanity, drawing from Jesus' actions in Mark 1:29-39. The pontiff used these Biblical passages, which describe Jesus teaching, healing, and reaching out to people, to illustrate that God is not a distant or indifferent figure but rather a loving Father who is close to us.

God's Close Approach

The Pope highlighted three key attributes of God's approach towards us: 'closeness, compassion, and tenderness.' He challenged the faithful to reflect on the nature of their faith, posing the question of whether it pushes them to venture out like Jesus or merely serves as a source of personal consolation.

Becoming Bearers of Hope and Healing

Pope Francis urged believers to evolve in their faith by becoming 'bearers of God's hope and healing.' He advocated for a shift from being 'sacristy Christians,' those who restrict their faith within church walls, to those who actively engage with others in the world.

Lunar New Year Greetings

In addition to his spiritual guidance, Pope Francis extended his greetings to those celebrating the Lunar New Year, expressing his hope that the festivities would foster supportive and fraternal societies that recognize the dignity of every individual. The Lunar New Year, also known as the Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, marks the beginning of the year according to the lunisolar Chinese calendar. In 2023, it runs from February 10 to February 15, welcoming the Year of the Dragon.

Just ahead of the Angelus address, Pope Francis met with the Italy-China National Federation on February 2, where he commended their efforts in promoting dialogue and cultural integration between Italy and China.