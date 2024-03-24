PM Skerrit Lauds China's Belt and Road Initiative for Boosting Dominica's Economic Independence

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has extolled the virtues of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), highlighting its pivotal role in fostering economic independence and social development in Dominica. In a recent interview with Xinhua during his visit to Roseau, Skerrit outlined how the BRI has facilitated significant advancements in various sectors, including agriculture and healthcare, thereby enhancing Dominica's economic landscape and service delivery.

Advertisment

Strengthening Agriculture and Food Security

Dominica has witnessed notable improvements in agriculture due to the BRI. "Under the Belt and Road Initiative, we have been able to see an expansion of the cooperation in agriculture from China which is aiding us in our food security," Skerrit stated. This cooperation has not only contributed to Dominica's food security but also increased the agricultural sector's contribution to the GDP. Furthermore, the technology transfer to local farmers under the initiative has boosted agricultural businesses and improved investment returns.

Revolutionizing Healthcare

Advertisment

The BRI's impact on Dominica's healthcare system has been transformative. According to Skerrit, "The advancements we made in health care with the construction of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital and the introduction of new technologies, equipment, and also the cooperation that we have in respect to the cardiology department that has been created with the direct support of China," illustrate the depth of the initiative's influence. This collaboration has led to dramatic improvements in healthcare provision, marking a milestone in the country's health sector development.

Celebrating Two Decades of Diplomatic Relations

This year marks the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Dominica and China, a milestone that underscores the enduring partnership between the two nations. Skerrit's week-long visit to China to celebrate this occasion reflects the deep mutual respect and cooperation that has flourished over the years. The visit is not only a celebration of past achievements but also an opportunity to explore future collaborations under the BRI framework.

Dominica's journey with the Belt and Road Initiative exemplifies the transformative power of international cooperation in achieving economic independence and social advancement. As Dominica and China continue to build on their 20-year relationship, the potential for further growth and development under the BRI remains vast, promising a brighter future for the island nation.