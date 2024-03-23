PM Skerrit Commends China's Belt and Road Initiative for Boosting Dominica's Economic Independence

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit recently lauded the impacts of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) on Dominica, highlighting its role in fostering economic independence and advancing social development. In an interview with Xinhua in Roseau, Skerrit underscored the multifaceted benefits the BRI has brought to Dominica, ranging from agricultural support to healthcare improvements, marking a significant milestone as the two nations celebrate 20 years of diplomatic relations.

Advertisment

Expanding Economic and Social Horizons

Since its launch in 2013 by President Xi Jinping, the Belt and Road Initiative has grown to encompass a vast network of development and investment projects across the globe, aiming to enhance economic connectivity and support project countries in their development goals. Dominica, among 147 other nations engaged with the BRI, has seen tangible benefits in various sectors. Skerrit particularly highlighted the expansion in agricultural cooperation and technology transfer from China, which has significantly contributed to Dominica's food security and GDP through agriculture.

Healthcare and Infrastructure Development

Advertisment

Another sector that has witnessed dramatic improvements, thanks to the BRI, is healthcare. The construction of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital stands as a testament to the initiative's impact, incorporating new technologies and equipment that have elevated the standard of healthcare in the country. These advancements, according to Skerrit, are a direct result of the collaboration under the BRI, showcasing the initiative's broader implications beyond mere economic gains.

Strengthening Diplomatic and Economic Ties

The celebration of the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Dominica and China is not just a ceremonial milestone but a reflection of the deepening cooperation between the two countries. Skerrit's upcoming visit to China aims to further this partnership, focusing on exploring new avenues of cooperation in various fields. This visit underscores the strategic importance of the BRI in fostering long-term, sustainable development partnerships that transcend traditional diplomacy, highlighting the initiative's role in reshaping global development dynamics.

As Dominica and China mark two decades of diplomatic ties, the Belt and Road Initiative emerges as a cornerstone of their collaboration, promising continued support for Dominica's journey towards economic independence and social progress. The initiative's benefits, as outlined by PM Skerrit, not only underscore its significance for Dominica but also its potential to transform development paradigms across the globe.