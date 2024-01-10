en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

PLA Southern Theater Command Conducts Naval Exercises: A Display of Military Prowess

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:45 am EST
PLA Southern Theater Command Conducts Naval Exercises: A Display of Military Prowess

In the waning days of December 2023, a naval flotilla was seen conducting a four-day, full-scale training assessment under the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command. This assessment was not an isolated incident; it was part of a series of naval exercises that took place in designated waters. Among the participating vessels was a guided-missile frigate, a technological marvel armed with state-of-the-art weaponry.

Unveiling the Naval Exercises

The naval exercises were not merely for show. They were a display of military prowess, featuring a series of maneuvers and operations designed to simulate real-world combat scenarios. One of the warships, in a show of its offensive capabilities, executed a live-fire exercise. Using its secondary gun, it targeted and eliminated mock sea targets, effectively showcasing its precision and firepower.

Defensive Measures and Decoys

It was not all about brute force, though. In the complex chess game that is modern warfare, defense is often as important as offense. In a nod to this, one of the warships was observed launching decoys. These decoys serve a critical purpose in naval warfare: to mislead enemy tracking systems, keeping the actual vessels safe from harm.

The Objective of the Exercise

While the naval exercises might have seemed routine, they served a pivotal function for the PLA Southern Theater Command. The goal was clear: to enhance combat readiness and operational capabilities. In the ever-evolving theater of war, staying ahead of potential adversaries requires constant training, assessment, and improvement. These naval exercises were a testament to this philosophy, reflecting the commitment of the PLA Southern Theater Command to maintaining its operational edge.

The naval exercises were captured in photographs by Cai Shengqiu, a chronicler of military activities. These images, shared on eng.chinamil.com.cn, a website associated with the Chinese military, offered a glimpse into the PLA Southern Theater Command’s training assessment, providing a visual record of their operational readiness and capabilities.

0
China Military
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
27 seconds ago
Roborock Vacuum Cleaners Earn Prestigious Certifications at CES
At the vanguard of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, a significant commendation transpired. TÜV Rheinland Group, a foremost technical service provider, conferred the ETSI EN 303 645 Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection Certifications on Roborock for its quartet of robot vacuum cleaners: Q Revo Pro, Q Revo MaxV, S8 MaxV Ultra, and S8
Roborock Vacuum Cleaners Earn Prestigious Certifications at CES
Northeast China's Ice and Snow Industry Fuels Growth in Winter Economy
19 mins ago
Northeast China's Ice and Snow Industry Fuels Growth in Winter Economy
China's New Champions: Seven Female Tennis Players Break into Global Top 100
19 mins ago
China's New Champions: Seven Female Tennis Players Break into Global Top 100
Xigaze Gears Up for Farmers' New Year: A Celebration of Tibetan Heritage
2 mins ago
Xigaze Gears Up for Farmers' New Year: A Celebration of Tibetan Heritage
Meituan's $82 Billion Market Cap Loss: A Tale of Rising Competition and Slowdown
13 mins ago
Meituan's $82 Billion Market Cap Loss: A Tale of Rising Competition and Slowdown
China Firmly Asserts 'No Compromise' on Taiwan to U.S., Heightening Tensions
16 mins ago
China Firmly Asserts 'No Compromise' on Taiwan to U.S., Heightening Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Malaysia Open 2024: Ng Tze Yong Forced to Withdraw Due to Suspected Back Injury
1 min
Malaysia Open 2024: Ng Tze Yong Forced to Withdraw Due to Suspected Back Injury
Reliq Health Technologies Announces Major Contract Expansion
1 min
Reliq Health Technologies Announces Major Contract Expansion
New Stars to Raise the Stakes in the Revival of Iconic TV Show Gladiators
1 min
New Stars to Raise the Stakes in the Revival of Iconic TV Show Gladiators
Centennial High School Extends Winning Streak in Big VIII League Opener
2 mins
Centennial High School Extends Winning Streak in Big VIII League Opener
Senator Shehu Sani Laments as EFCC Investigates High-Profile Figures Over Alleged Misappropriation
2 mins
Senator Shehu Sani Laments as EFCC Investigates High-Profile Figures Over Alleged Misappropriation
Microplastics Found in Nearly 90% of Protein Sources: A Wake-up Call for Global Food Safety
2 mins
Microplastics Found in Nearly 90% of Protein Sources: A Wake-up Call for Global Food Safety
Philippines Comelec Budget Increase Sparks Debate Over Alleged Charter Change Agenda
3 mins
Philippines Comelec Budget Increase Sparks Debate Over Alleged Charter Change Agenda
Will Day's Season Start in Jeopardy Following Stress Fracture
4 mins
Will Day's Season Start in Jeopardy Following Stress Fracture
Historic College Football Seasons: A Comparative Analysis
4 mins
Historic College Football Seasons: A Comparative Analysis
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
1 hour
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
1 hour
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
4 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
7 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app