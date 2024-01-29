Pioneering Study Reveals Sustainable Method for Proppant Production

In a groundbreaking move for the shale gas industry, researchers have introduced a novel method for recycling oil-based drilling cutting pyrolysis residues (ODCPRs), a significant source of hazardous waste. The study is centered on the development of high-strength, low-density ceramic proppants using ODCPRs, bauxite, and sintering additives. The research not only proposes a sustainable waste management solution but also opens avenues for cost-effective and efficient exploitation of oil and gas resources.

Shaping Proppants with ODCPRs

Exploring a myriad of factors such as the ODCPRs ratio, sintering temperature, holding time, and additives content, the study provides an in-depth understanding of their impact on proppant performance. The optimal sintering conditions were identified to be at 1280°C for 60 minutes, with a mass ratio of ODCPRs to bauxite and MnO2 at 3:7:0.1. These conditions resulted in the creation of proppants that exhibit low density, high strength, and adhere to the stringent SY/T 5108-2014 standards.

Understanding the Sintering Mechanism

Further, the study delves into the sintering mechanism through phase, microstructure, and thermal behavior analyses. It reveals that granular corundum and acicular mullite form a dense structure within the proppants, contributing to their exceptional performance. This discovery could prove crucial in enhancing the quality of future proppants.

A Sustainable Future for the Shale Gas Industry

By utilizing ODCPRs in the preparation of ceramic proppants, the accumulation of waste can be significantly reduced, thereby alleviating the environmental burden. Moreover, the reduction in production costs offers a promising economic advantage. The study's groundbreaking findings, fueled by raw materials supplied by CNPC from a shale gas field in Southwest China and bauxite powder from Gongyi Xingsong Mineral Products Co. LTD, signal a progressive step towards a more sustainable future for the shale gas industry.