Business

Ping An Insurance Reigns as China’s Most Valuable Insurance Brand for Eighth Consecutive Year

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
Ping An Insurance Reigns as China’s Most Valuable Insurance Brand for Eighth Consecutive Year

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., a leading player in the financial sector, has been named China’s Most Valuable Insurance Brand for the eighth year in succession by Brand Finance. The Global 500 Report for 2024 reveals an impressive brand value of US$44.36 billion for Ping An, situating it at 31st globally, the second position among insurance brands, and sixth among financial enterprises.

Ping An’s Resilient Performance Amid Challenges

Despite numerous hurdles presented by the external environment in 2023, Ping An held true to its brand promise of “Expertise makes life simple.” Through the expansion of its integrated finance and healthcare services, the company provided its customers with a fluid experience. As of September 2023, the company’s customer base had swelled to nearly 230 million retail customers, with an average of 2.99 contracts per customer.

Ping An’s financial performance was equally commendable. The company posted an operating profit of RMB112.48 billion, translating to a 16.7% annualized operating ROE. Furthermore, its net assets surged past RMB900 billion.

Deepening Customer Relationships and Social Responsibility

Ping An’s strategy has been instrumental in fostering deeper customer relationships. A staggering 64% of its financial services retail customers also availed of its healthcare services. The company’s significant emphasis on corporate social responsibility is evident in its alignment with societal goals and the incorporation of ESG principles into its management. This commitment to sustainability has earned Ping An an A rating from MSCI ESG Ratings for two consecutive years.

The company’s green insurance premium income was RMB26.28 billion, and it made substantial investments in green initiatives and rural community support. Ping An aspires to be a leading national brand in China, trusted by the government, and backed by the public. It is committed to contributing to the nation’s development and creating sustainable value for its customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large.

Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

