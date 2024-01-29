On January 21, in a spectacle reminiscent of Cold War-era airdrops, the Philippine military conducted an airdrop of supplies to its personnel stationed on the Sierra Madre. This grounded vessel, which has sat on Ren'ai Reef since 1999, became the center stage of a media event, captured through the lens of a Cessna-208B aircraft, with journalists present on nearby Filipino planes and ships.

Beijing's Humanitarian Gesture and Strategic Restraints

Beijing, which has allowed the delivery of life necessities to the vessel out of humanitarian concern, has consistently obstructed the delivery of building materials. This action is taken to deter the conversion of the ship into a permanent outpost, a strategy encouraged by the United States.

A Week of Provocations and Anomalies

This airdrop comes on the heels of Manila's release of footage showing China Coast Guard ships driving away Philippine fishing boats near Huangyan Island, accusing them of trespassing in Chinese waters. Furthermore, the Philippine military unveiled plans to upgrade infrastructure on disputed islands in the South China Sea.

Contradictions and Consensus

These actions seem to contradict the consensus reached between China and the Philippines during the eighth Meeting of the China-Philippines Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea in Shanghai on January 17. Both parties agreed to avoid provocative actions that could escalate tensions. Despite these incidents, Beijing took nearly a week to formally respond, indicating a commitment to long-term forbearance and a focus on bilateral ties and regional stability. This case reveals the high-wire act of diplomacy and military strategy playing out on the South China Sea.