Phenolamides Emerge as Potential Saviors in the Battle Against Tea Anthracnose

Tea, a preferred beverage across the globe, is currently in a battle for survival against a formidable adversary - tea anthracnose. A new study, recently published by Horticulture Research, has put the spotlight on phenolamides, secondary metabolites found in plants, identifying their potential in enhancing disease resistance, particularly against this deadly tea disease.

Phenolamides: A Possible Defense Against Anthracnose

Phenolamides, known for their effectiveness in various plant species, had their role in tea plants relatively unexplored until this research. The study has identified 19 types of phenolamides and 27 of their isomers in tea plants using an advanced technology known as UHPLC-Orbitrap-MS/MS. It was discovered that these compounds are more prevalent in certain tissues and organs of the tea plant, and their accumulation is specific to the type of acyl-acceptor and the degree of acyl-modification.

Unlocking the Potential of Fer-Put

A significant breakthrough from the research is the potential role of a phenolic amide compound, Fer-Put, in the resistance of tea plants to anthracnose. When the anthracnose pathogen was introduced to tea leaves, there was a noticeable induction of Fer-Put, especially in varieties susceptible to the disease. Further, the study demonstrated that Fer-Put content in tea leaves increased with the severity of the disease and resistant varieties of tea had higher levels of this compound.

Fer-Put: A Possible Antidote to Anthracnose

In vitro and in vivo experiments confirmed that Fer-Put can inhibit the growth of the anthracnose pathogen and reduce infection in tea leaves. The study also suggested that Fer-Put may enhance the activity of antioxidant enzymes in the tea leaves, which could contribute to its disease resistance mechanism. Further, the researchers identified potential acyltransferase genes that may be related to Fer-Put accumulation during pathogenesis. This research, thus, provides a solid groundwork for understanding the role of phenolamides in tea plants and opens up new possibilities for developing resistant tea cultivars and implementing sustainable disease control methods in tea production.