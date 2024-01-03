Pharma Sector Valuations Soar as Raw Material Costs Rise: A Deep Dive

Recently, the pharmaceutical sector has seen soaring valuations, with the enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EV to EBITDA) ratio climbing to nearly 25 times, substantially above the 10-year average of 18 times. Pharma expert Khemka attributes this unprecedented surge to the increased raw material costs, a consequence of reduced chemical production in China.

Factors Driving Valuation Surge

The contraction of chemical production in China led to tighter margins for pharmaceutical companies, pushing up EBITDA multiples. This resulted in substantially higher valuations in the sector. Firms such as Sun Pharma Advanced Research, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, and Lupin have driven the market over the last week, with the pharma industry witnessing a 2.5% increase.

Anticipation of Market Change

However, the market anticipates changes in these conditions. As China resumes its chemical production, raw material costs are expected to plummet, potentially leading to an expansion of margins for pharmaceutical companies. This improvement in margins is likely to adjust the EBITDA multiples, potentially normalizing the industry’s valuation levels.

Global Pharma Industry Outlook

The global pharmaceutical industry, buoyed by rising medical needs and technological advancements, is projected to grow rapidly. Leading companies like Zoetis Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, owing to their strong fundamentals and promising outlook, are recommended as shrewd portfolio additions. On the contrary, Tilray Brands Inc, grappling with financial challenges, is best avoided due to its negative gross profit margin and trading at higher multiples than the industry average.

In conclusion, the pharmaceutical sector is experiencing a period of high valuations, mainly driven by tighter margins due to increased raw material costs. However, as China resumes its chemical production, the market anticipates a fall in raw material costs, potentially leading to an expansion in margins and normalization of valuation levels. The sector, with its resilience and potential for growth, continues to be an attractive investment avenue.