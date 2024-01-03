en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Pharma Sector Valuations Soar as Raw Material Costs Rise: A Deep Dive

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
Pharma Sector Valuations Soar as Raw Material Costs Rise: A Deep Dive

Recently, the pharmaceutical sector has seen soaring valuations, with the enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EV to EBITDA) ratio climbing to nearly 25 times, substantially above the 10-year average of 18 times. Pharma expert Khemka attributes this unprecedented surge to the increased raw material costs, a consequence of reduced chemical production in China.

Factors Driving Valuation Surge

The contraction of chemical production in China led to tighter margins for pharmaceutical companies, pushing up EBITDA multiples. This resulted in substantially higher valuations in the sector. Firms such as Sun Pharma Advanced Research, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, and Lupin have driven the market over the last week, with the pharma industry witnessing a 2.5% increase.

Anticipation of Market Change

However, the market anticipates changes in these conditions. As China resumes its chemical production, raw material costs are expected to plummet, potentially leading to an expansion of margins for pharmaceutical companies. This improvement in margins is likely to adjust the EBITDA multiples, potentially normalizing the industry’s valuation levels.

Global Pharma Industry Outlook

The global pharmaceutical industry, buoyed by rising medical needs and technological advancements, is projected to grow rapidly. Leading companies like Zoetis Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, owing to their strong fundamentals and promising outlook, are recommended as shrewd portfolio additions. On the contrary, Tilray Brands Inc, grappling with financial challenges, is best avoided due to its negative gross profit margin and trading at higher multiples than the industry average.

In conclusion, the pharmaceutical sector is experiencing a period of high valuations, mainly driven by tighter margins due to increased raw material costs. However, as China resumes its chemical production, the market anticipates a fall in raw material costs, potentially leading to an expansion in margins and normalization of valuation levels. The sector, with its resilience and potential for growth, continues to be an attractive investment avenue.

0
Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Federal Reserve Hints At Ending Interest Rate Hikes and Reducing Borrowing Costs in 2024

By Justice Nwafor

Zayani Leasing Provides Elite Technology Middle East with Diverse Fleet of Vehicles

By Shivani Chauhan

Home Credit Philippines Sees Sales Surge in Tech and Lifestyle Products

By BNN Correspondents

Shenzhen Stock Exchange Hosts Symposia to Foster High-Quality Company Growth

By BNN Correspondents

Khazanah Nasional and CGC Digital Boost MSME Financing in Malaysia wit ...
@Business · 2 mins
Khazanah Nasional and CGC Digital Boost MSME Financing in Malaysia wit ...
heart comment 0
Avance Gas Announces Sale of VLGC Venus Glory in Fleet Renewal Drive

By Nitish Verma

Avance Gas Announces Sale of VLGC Venus Glory in Fleet Renewal Drive
Amazon Driver’s Shortcut Across Green Space Sparks Outrage in Ballincollig

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Amazon Driver's Shortcut Across Green Space Sparks Outrage in Ballincollig
A Surge in Cyprus’ Retail Trade Sector: An Overview of November 2023

By BNN Correspondents

A Surge in Cyprus' Retail Trade Sector: An Overview of November 2023
HOCHTIEF’s Financial Performance: An Analysis Based on ROCE

By Bijay Laxmi

HOCHTIEF's Financial Performance: An Analysis Based on ROCE
Latest Headlines
World News
Grandmother Spends Christmas Away from Home Due to Persistent Damp Issues
8 seconds
Grandmother Spends Christmas Away from Home Due to Persistent Damp Issues
Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System
1 min
Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System
A Sister's Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado
1 min
A Sister's Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado
ESPN Apologizes for Airing Video Clip Featuring Woman Baring Breast During Sugar Bowl
2 mins
ESPN Apologizes for Airing Video Clip Featuring Woman Baring Breast During Sugar Bowl
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
2 mins
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
2 mins
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story
2 mins
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
2 mins
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme
2 mins
Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app