en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Performance Shipping Embarks on Construction of Two LNG-Ready Tankers

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Performance Shipping Embarks on Construction of Two LNG-Ready Tankers

Performance Shipping, a Greek shipping operator, has embarked on the construction of two new LNG-ready product tankers. The vessels, set for delivery in early 2026, are being built by China Shipbuilding Trading Co and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding. With a capacity of 114,000-dwt, these LR2 ships cost US$65 million each and will be fitted with electronic main engines, high-pressure selective catalytic reactors for Tier III compliance, exhaust gas cleaning systems for Tier II compliance, and ballast water treatment systems.

Revitalizing the Fleet

The addition of these tankers to the fleet comes after Performance Shipping’s previous contract with Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding for a Tier III product/crude oil carrier expected in October 2025. The construction of these new ships is taking place at a leading state-owned shipyard in China, marking a significant step in the company’s ongoing fleet renewal strategy. This strategy was put into motion following the sale of its older Aframax tankers, P Fos and P Kikuma, in October 2022 and November 2023, respectively.

A Modern Fleet for a Changing Market

Performance Shipping’s move to build new vessels underscores its aim to maintain a modern fleet in the face of an aging global fleet. The company anticipates that the growth of the tanker fleet will reach historical lows in the coming years. To combat this, Performance Shipping is focusing on leveraging periods of high seaborne trade demand with a modern fleet to keep market fundamentals strong. This approach is expected to fortify its position in the shipping industry while ensuring that it stays in step with the sector’s decarbonization efforts.

Industry’s Commitment to Decarbonization

Performance Shipping’s decision to build LNG-ready tankers mirrors the shipping industry’s broader commitment to decarbonization. In 2023, a total of 539 ships capable of running on alternative fuels were ordered globally, a significant increase from previous years. The majority of these orders were for LNG dual fuel vessels, with a rise in orders for methanol dual fuel vessels. As the overall orderbook as a percentage of fleet capacity remains moderate, significant variation between sectors is observed. The expansion of green port infrastructure, with more LNG bunkering ports and vessels fitted with shore power connections, is also indicative of this industry-wide shift towards greener shipping practices.

0
Business China Transportation
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

World Food Programme to Assist Zimbabweans Amid Drought; North Korean Missiles Used in Ukraine

By Olalekan Adigun

Vitol Group and Trader Federico Corteggiano Settle FERC Charges for $2.3 Million

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev to Preside Over COP29

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

India's Economy Set to Outpace Predictions, Clinching Spot as Fastest- ...
@Accidents · 21 mins
India's Economy Set to Outpace Predictions, Clinching Spot as Fastest- ...
heart comment 0
EPIC ON’s ‘Video Cam Scam’: A Gripping Tale of Cybercrime and Sextortion

By Muhammad Jawad

EPIC ON's 'Video Cam Scam': A Gripping Tale of Cybercrime and Sextortion
Revolutionizing Animal Feed: A New Method to Predict Residual Phytate

By Bijay Laxmi

Revolutionizing Animal Feed: A New Method to Predict Residual Phytate
Brave Customer Thwarts Attempted Robbery at CVS Pharmacy

By BNN Correspondents

Brave Customer Thwarts Attempted Robbery at CVS Pharmacy
Luke Goodridge Joins Bulkley Richardson as New Partner

By Salman Khan

Luke Goodridge Joins Bulkley Richardson as New Partner
Latest Headlines
World News
FA Cup Replays and Ivan Toney's Potential Transfer: Implications for English Football
29 seconds
FA Cup Replays and Ivan Toney's Potential Transfer: Implications for English Football
World Food Programme to Assist Zimbabweans Amid Drought; North Korean Missiles Used in Ukraine
4 mins
World Food Programme to Assist Zimbabweans Amid Drought; North Korean Missiles Used in Ukraine
Vitol Group and Trader Federico Corteggiano Settle FERC Charges for $2.3 Million
14 mins
Vitol Group and Trader Federico Corteggiano Settle FERC Charges for $2.3 Million
Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval
19 mins
Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval
Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev to Preside Over COP29
21 mins
Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev to Preside Over COP29
India's Economy Set to Outpace Predictions, Clinching Spot as Fastest-Growing Major Economy
21 mins
India's Economy Set to Outpace Predictions, Clinching Spot as Fastest-Growing Major Economy
EPIC ON's 'Video Cam Scam': A Gripping Tale of Cybercrime and Sextortion
23 mins
EPIC ON's 'Video Cam Scam': A Gripping Tale of Cybercrime and Sextortion
Revolutionizing Animal Feed: A New Method to Predict Residual Phytate
36 mins
Revolutionizing Animal Feed: A New Method to Predict Residual Phytate
Brave Customer Thwarts Attempted Robbery at CVS Pharmacy
38 mins
Brave Customer Thwarts Attempted Robbery at CVS Pharmacy
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
4 hours
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
5 hours
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
6 hours
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
7 hours
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
7 hours
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
World Athletics Ratifies Long-Distance Records Set by Albertson, Sorokin, and Ingebrigtsen
13 hours
World Athletics Ratifies Long-Distance Records Set by Albertson, Sorokin, and Ingebrigtsen
Deutsche Bank Pledges $5M to Combat Human Trafficking in New Mexico
14 hours
Deutsche Bank Pledges $5M to Combat Human Trafficking in New Mexico
Prominent Law Firm Countersues Former Clients Over Unpaid Legal Fees
15 hours
Prominent Law Firm Countersues Former Clients Over Unpaid Legal Fees
Ohio School District Warns Potential Intruders: Staff May Be Armed
15 hours
Ohio School District Warns Potential Intruders: Staff May Be Armed

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app