Performance Shipping Embarks on Construction of Two LNG-Ready Tankers

Performance Shipping, a Greek shipping operator, has embarked on the construction of two new LNG-ready product tankers. The vessels, set for delivery in early 2026, are being built by China Shipbuilding Trading Co and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding. With a capacity of 114,000-dwt, these LR2 ships cost US$65 million each and will be fitted with electronic main engines, high-pressure selective catalytic reactors for Tier III compliance, exhaust gas cleaning systems for Tier II compliance, and ballast water treatment systems.

Revitalizing the Fleet

The addition of these tankers to the fleet comes after Performance Shipping’s previous contract with Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding for a Tier III product/crude oil carrier expected in October 2025. The construction of these new ships is taking place at a leading state-owned shipyard in China, marking a significant step in the company’s ongoing fleet renewal strategy. This strategy was put into motion following the sale of its older Aframax tankers, P Fos and P Kikuma, in October 2022 and November 2023, respectively.

A Modern Fleet for a Changing Market

Performance Shipping’s move to build new vessels underscores its aim to maintain a modern fleet in the face of an aging global fleet. The company anticipates that the growth of the tanker fleet will reach historical lows in the coming years. To combat this, Performance Shipping is focusing on leveraging periods of high seaborne trade demand with a modern fleet to keep market fundamentals strong. This approach is expected to fortify its position in the shipping industry while ensuring that it stays in step with the sector’s decarbonization efforts.

Industry’s Commitment to Decarbonization

Performance Shipping’s decision to build LNG-ready tankers mirrors the shipping industry’s broader commitment to decarbonization. In 2023, a total of 539 ships capable of running on alternative fuels were ordered globally, a significant increase from previous years. The majority of these orders were for LNG dual fuel vessels, with a rise in orders for methanol dual fuel vessels. As the overall orderbook as a percentage of fleet capacity remains moderate, significant variation between sectors is observed. The expansion of green port infrastructure, with more LNG bunkering ports and vessels fitted with shore power connections, is also indicative of this industry-wide shift towards greener shipping practices.