Business

Pakistani Traders Thrive in China’s Tashikurgan Tajik Autonomous County

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Pakistani Traders Thrive in China’s Tashikurgan Tajik Autonomous County

As the sun peeks over the high peaks of Mount Muztagata and Mount Qogir (K2), an increasing wave of Pakistani traders descend upon the heart of Tashikurgan Tajik autonomous county in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. The county, a picturesque canvas of cultural diversity and scenic landscapes, has emerged as a preferred hub for these traders due to its promising business environment and close proximity to Pakistan.

Cultural Integration and Business Recovery

Murad Shah, a Pakistani jeweler, is one such trader who has embraced Tashikurgan as his second home. Since China revised its COVID-19 policies, Shah’s gemstone store has experienced a significant uptick in tourist footfall, signaling a recovery in his business. The county’s cultural similarity with Pakistan’s traditions has enabled traders like Shah to seamlessly integrate with the local community, further solidifying their business foothold.

Trade Flourishes in Tashikurgan

The traders of Tashikurgan are not just confined to the gemstone business. They engage in frequent trade with neighboring countries, dealing in a variety of products ranging from minerals, agricultural goods, seafood, textiles, clothing, to household items. Initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor have streamlined trade practices, making it easier for traders to establish and expand their businesses.

A Surge in Tourism

Alongside the flourishing trade, Tashikurgan has also witnessed a dramatic surge in tourist visits. The county has registered an impressive 86 percent year-on-year increase in tourist visits, totaling over 1.34 million from January to December. Tourists are drawn to the county’s unique attractions, including the majestic Mount Muztagata and Mount Qogir (K2), and the historical wonder of a 2,000-year-old ancient stone city. May through October marks the peak season, with tourists flocking to experience the county’s enchanting beauty and rich heritage.

Business China Pakistan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

