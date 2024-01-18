en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Pakistani Trader Eyes Expansion in Lhasa Following Successful Expo

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
Pakistani Trader Eyes Expansion in Lhasa Following Successful Expo

In the heart of Lhasa, China, the 2024 Nepal, India, and South Asia Commodity Expo unfurled its colorful tapestry on January 15. Among the myriad of traders, a Pakistani dealer, Faisal Rashid, unveiled an array of unique Pakistani handicrafts, capturing the attention of the visitors.

Setting Sights on Lhasa

Rashid, a seasoned trader fluent in Chinese, articulated his strategy to establish a permanent business footprint in Lhasa. He plans to inaugurate a branch within the year, fostering a sustained connection between Pakistani handicrafts and the Chinese market. With an optimistic outlook, Rashid projects that his stall at the expo will rake in sales between five and six hundred thousand Chinese yuan.

A Testament to Sino-Pakistani Business Relations

Having spent a significant portion of his career in Beijing, Rashid expressed his admiration for the Chinese market’s expansiveness and high-quality demands. The dealer’s affection for the amiable disposition of the Chinese people further cements his decision to extend his business operations within China.

Finding Favor with the Locals

Local resident Danzeng, attracted by the expo’s diverse range of foreign goods, expressed his intention to purchase gifts for his grandchildren for the upcoming Chinese New Year. Rashid’s positive experiences in Lhasa, including the cordiality of the locals and the welcoming attitude towards foreign traders, reaffirms his business expansion plans. His previous participation in an International Tourism and Culture Expo held in Lhasa last year also saw substantial sales, further strengthening his ties with the region.

0
Business China Pakistan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Railway Stocks Surge: IRFC and Railtel Lead with Stellar Gains
In a remarkable display of financial prowess, several railway stocks have emerged as powerhouses on the trading floor. With returns skyrocketing up to 300%, these stocks have transformed into coveted multibaggers, reflecting a robust market sentiment towards the railway sector. This unprecedented surge is likely a result of recent budget allocations or policy changes favoring
Railway Stocks Surge: IRFC and Railtel Lead with Stellar Gains
Loblaw Retracts Decision Amid Public Backlash: A Lesson in Corporate Responsiveness
14 mins ago
Loblaw Retracts Decision Amid Public Backlash: A Lesson in Corporate Responsiveness
John Furner: An Unconventional Path to Leadership in Retail
25 mins ago
John Furner: An Unconventional Path to Leadership in Retail
Uzbekistan Introduces Tax Incentives to Boost Job Creation
6 mins ago
Uzbekistan Introduces Tax Incentives to Boost Job Creation
Soho House Scraps Plans for Glasgow Venue amid Site Limitations
11 mins ago
Soho House Scraps Plans for Glasgow Venue amid Site Limitations
USPS Addresses Package Delays Amid Modernization Efforts
11 mins ago
USPS Addresses Package Delays Amid Modernization Efforts
Latest Headlines
World News
Former PPP Leader Takes Charge of New Political Party: A Shift in Pakistan's Political Landscape
1 min
Former PPP Leader Takes Charge of New Political Party: A Shift in Pakistan's Political Landscape
Snowfall Challenges the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics
1 min
Snowfall Challenges the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics
Sadiq Khan Slams Labour's 'Omerta' on EU Single Market Reintegration
3 mins
Sadiq Khan Slams Labour's 'Omerta' on EU Single Market Reintegration
India's Jaishankar Advocates Two-State Solution for Palestine, Urges NAM's Support
3 mins
India's Jaishankar Advocates Two-State Solution for Palestine, Urges NAM's Support
Stanley Mathabatha Remains Loyal to ANC Amid Rumors of Departure
4 mins
Stanley Mathabatha Remains Loyal to ANC Amid Rumors of Departure
TNT Tropang Giga’s Semifinal Hopes Hang in the Balance: High-Stakes Showdown Against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang
5 mins
TNT Tropang Giga’s Semifinal Hopes Hang in the Balance: High-Stakes Showdown Against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang
Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament
7 mins
Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
7 mins
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
Hunter Biden's Laptop Controversy, Melania's Take on Barron, and Geopolitical Implications
8 mins
Hunter Biden's Laptop Controversy, Melania's Take on Barron, and Geopolitical Implications
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
4 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app