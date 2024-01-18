Pakistani Trader Eyes Expansion in Lhasa Following Successful Expo

In the heart of Lhasa, China, the 2024 Nepal, India, and South Asia Commodity Expo unfurled its colorful tapestry on January 15. Among the myriad of traders, a Pakistani dealer, Faisal Rashid, unveiled an array of unique Pakistani handicrafts, capturing the attention of the visitors.

Setting Sights on Lhasa

Rashid, a seasoned trader fluent in Chinese, articulated his strategy to establish a permanent business footprint in Lhasa. He plans to inaugurate a branch within the year, fostering a sustained connection between Pakistani handicrafts and the Chinese market. With an optimistic outlook, Rashid projects that his stall at the expo will rake in sales between five and six hundred thousand Chinese yuan.

A Testament to Sino-Pakistani Business Relations

Having spent a significant portion of his career in Beijing, Rashid expressed his admiration for the Chinese market’s expansiveness and high-quality demands. The dealer’s affection for the amiable disposition of the Chinese people further cements his decision to extend his business operations within China.

Finding Favor with the Locals

Local resident Danzeng, attracted by the expo’s diverse range of foreign goods, expressed his intention to purchase gifts for his grandchildren for the upcoming Chinese New Year. Rashid’s positive experiences in Lhasa, including the cordiality of the locals and the welcoming attitude towards foreign traders, reaffirms his business expansion plans. His previous participation in an International Tourism and Culture Expo held in Lhasa last year also saw substantial sales, further strengthening his ties with the region.