Oxidation-Induced Superelasticity in Metallic Glass Nanotubes: A CityU Breakthrough

In a novel breakthrough, researchers from City University of Hong Kong (CityU) have discovered that severely oxidized metallic glass nanotubes and nanosheets can display an ultrahigh recoverable elastic strain, surpassing the performance of most conventional super-elastic metals. This discovery could revolutionize the use of low-dimensional metallic glass in the development of advanced sensors, medical devices, and other nanodevices.

Oxidation Enhances Elasticity

Contrary to the widely held belief that oxidation would deteriorate the properties of metals, the research team, led by Professor Yang Yong, found that oxidation could in fact amplify the elasticity of metallic glass nanotubes and nanosheets to about 14% at room temperature. This elasticity far exceeds that of bulk metallic glasses, metallic glass nanowires, and other super-elastic metals like shape memory alloys and gum metals. The nanotubes also exhibited an ultra-low elastic modulus of 20-30 GPa.

A New Understanding of Metallic Glass

Utilizing techniques such as 3D atom probe tomography (APT) and electron energy loss spectroscopy, the team observed that oxides dispersed within the nanotubes and nanosheets formed a damage-tolerant percolation network of nano-oxides in the amorphous structure, leading to superelasticity. This network puts a leash on atomic-scale plastic events during loading and assists in regaining elastic rigidity upon unloading.

Implications for Future Developments

The researchers suggest that nano-oxide engineering could enable the creation of heterogeneous nanostructured ceramic-metal composites by blending metals with oxides at the nanoscale. These composites, developed through blending, could be suitable for commercial applications and devices operating in harsh conditions. The groundbreaking findings were published in Nature Materials, with Dr Li Fucheng, Mr Zhang Zhibo, and Dr Liu Huanrong as the first authors. The research was supported by the General Research Fund of the Research Grants Council of Hong Kong and the National Natural Science Foundation of China.