en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Overseas Activists and Politicians Deny Collusion Allegations in Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai National Security Trial

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:18 am EST
Overseas Activists and Politicians Deny Collusion Allegations in Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai National Security Trial

In a landmark trial that has captured international attention, Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai stands accused under a China-imposed national security law, pleading not guilty to two counts of conspiracy. The charges pressed against the 76-year-old pro-democracy figurehead include collusion with foreign forces and conspiracy to publish seditious publications, a clear illustration of the growing constraints on freedom of speech and press in the region.

Charges and Evidence

The prosecution, in its opening statement, presented evidence consisting primarily of news articles from the now-defunct Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper founded by Lai. These clippings included critical commentaries and interviews with pro-democracy activists, demonstrating a perceived challenge to Chinese sovereignty. Further adding to the case’s complexity, Lai is accused of colluding with foreign nations, based on his alleged meetings with high-profile figures such as former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

International Response and Repercussions

Several international figures named in the trial have refuted the allegations of collusion with Lai, asserting that their activities were independent of his actions. The trial has drawn global criticism, particularly from the United States and Britain, which have called for Lai’s immediate release and labeled the proceedings as politically motivated. The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China and former diplomat James Cunningham have joined a chorus of voices condemning the trial as a sham and a direct violation of freedoms.

China’s Stance and The Implications for Hong Kong

Despite mounting international criticism, Hong Kong authorities insist that Lai will receive a fair trial. They maintain that the national security law has brought stability to the region following the mass protests in 2019. The Commissioner’s office of China’s Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong has dismissed Lai as a mere pawn of anti-China forces. As the trial unfolds, it has become a diplomatic flashpoint, with Western democracies closely monitoring the proceedings and the world waiting to see how it will influence the future of press freedom and judicial independence in Hong Kong.

0
China HongKong Human Rights
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

STMicroelectronics and Li Auto Join Forces in High-Voltage BEV Market

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Maersk Suspends Red Sea Shipping Amid Rising Militant Attacks

By Saboor Bayat

China's Finance Sector Embraces the CSI A50 Index

By Aqsa Younas Rana

JinkoSolar Launches Advanced On-Grid Energy Storage System in Xiaodong Dongguan

By Aqsa Younas Rana

XPeng Motors Announces Partnership with XPENG AEROHT to Develop Flying ...
@Automotive · 8 mins
XPeng Motors Announces Partnership with XPENG AEROHT to Develop Flying ...
heart comment 0
Chinese Bank Executives’ Tragic Deaths Amid CCP’s Financial Purge

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese Bank Executives' Tragic Deaths Amid CCP's Financial Purge
YCIS Shanghai Scholarship Programme: A Beacon of Opportunity for Global Students

By Aqsa Younas Rana

YCIS Shanghai Scholarship Programme: A Beacon of Opportunity for Global Students
The Evolution of China’s Luxury Retail: The Rise of Brand-Linked Cafés

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The Evolution of China's Luxury Retail: The Rise of Brand-Linked Cafés
Taiwan Detects Chinese Military Balloon Amid Heightened Tensions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Taiwan Detects Chinese Military Balloon Amid Heightened Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Ministry Introduces Telepathology to Enhance Cancer Diagnosis Times
47 seconds
Health Ministry Introduces Telepathology to Enhance Cancer Diagnosis Times
Bossalina's Triumphant Redemption at Sino-Truck Horse Racing Classic
50 seconds
Bossalina's Triumphant Redemption at Sino-Truck Horse Racing Classic
Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients
2 mins
Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients
Sister of North Korean leader Critiques South Korean President, Praises Predecessor
2 mins
Sister of North Korean leader Critiques South Korean President, Praises Predecessor
Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger
2 mins
Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger
Senator 'Bong' Go Extends Aid to Displaced Workers, Advocates for Healthcare and Infrastructure Improvement in Batangas
2 mins
Senator 'Bong' Go Extends Aid to Displaced Workers, Advocates for Healthcare and Infrastructure Improvement in Batangas
Nazariy Rusyn Breaks Sunderland's Striker Goal Drought
2 mins
Nazariy Rusyn Breaks Sunderland's Striker Goal Drought
Echoes of Accountability: Nehawu's Call for Justice Over South Africa's Parliament Fire
2 mins
Echoes of Accountability: Nehawu's Call for Justice Over South Africa's Parliament Fire
VR Trial: A New Hope in Parkinson's Treatment
2 mins
VR Trial: A New Hope in Parkinson's Treatment
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app