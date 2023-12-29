Oppo Unveils Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra: A New Era of Flagship Excellence

Chinese smartphone giant, Oppo, has taken the wraps off its much-anticipated flagship models, the Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra. Both devices have been officially listed on the company’s Chinese online store, with pre-orders now open and sales set to commence on January 8 at 2:30 pm local time. While global availability remains shrouded in mystery, the initial reveal offers a glimpse into the stunning designs and cutting-edge technology the devices bring to the table.

Designs and Configurations

The Find X7 is set to hit the market in four distinct configurations: 12/256GB, 16/256GB, 16/512GB, and a monstrous 16GB/1TB. The device will be available in an array of chic color options such as Smoky Purple, Starry Sky Black, The Sea and the Sky, and Desert Silver Moon. The latter two are particularly eye-catching, featuring a tasteful mix of faux leather and glass finishes. The Find X7 Ultra, on the other hand, will be offered in three configurations: 12/256GB, 16/256GB, and 16/512GB. It will come in The Sea and the Sky, Desert Silver Moon, as well as a unique Pine Shadow finish which boasts a black faux leather and dark gray glass composition.

Display and Camera Innovations

Both models sport curved-edge screens with a centered hole punch for the selfie camera—a design element growing increasingly popular among modern smartphones. However, the two devices differentiate notably in their rear camera setups. The Find X7 Ultra stakes its claim as the pioneer in the industry with the world’s first dual periscope zoom cameras, covering a broad 14-135mm focal length. The Find X7, while sporting a single periscope camera system, isn’t far behind, covering a 16-70mm range. The camera design features a large island, with the Ultra’s flash located outside the island, and the Find X7’s flash array within one of the circles.

Power and Connectivity

Powering these devices are two distinct chipsets—the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 fuels the Ultra, while MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 propels the Find X7. Both devices are backed by a hefty 5,000 mAh battery and support 100W wired charging, with the Ultra including an additional 50W wireless charging feature. In terms of connectivity, the phones will offer satellite connectivity via BeiDou, a feature that could signal the future of smartphone technology.

In an era where flagship smartphone releases seem to outdo each other with each passing day, the Oppo Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra make a compelling case for themselves. With an array of innovative features and a design that screams elegance, it’s clear that Oppo isn’t pulling any punches in the race for smartphone supremacy.