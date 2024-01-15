OPPO Find X7 Ultra: Out-of-Warranty Repair Costs Revealed

OPPO, the renowned Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has officially released the out-of-warranty repair costs for its flagship device, the Find X7 Ultra. As per the announced prices, the motherboard replacement is pegged at 3,690 yuan (approximately $516), which is notably over half the device’s retail price. This raises eyebrows as the repair cost of this single component already surpasses the halfway mark of the smartphone’s market value.

Display and Camera Replacement Costs

The Pro XDR QHD OLED display of the X7 Ultra, lauded for its vibrant colors and high brightness, carries a repair price tag of 1,690 yuan (about $236). Further, the primary camera of the device, equipped with the 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor and wide-angle capabilities, will set back customers by 1,050 yuan (around $147) if it necessitates a replacement.

The Find X7 Ultra also comes with dual periscope zoom rear cameras. The replacement cost for one of these units is 490 yuan (approximately $68) and for the other is 320 yuan (approximately $45). It’s worth noting that the Find X7 Ultra has one of the most expensive replacement rear cameras in the Android market, a testament to OPPO’s commitment to delivering high-quality imaging.

Comparative Repair Costs with Standard Find X7

When compared to the standard Find X7 model, the repair costs of the Ultra variant seem steep. The display of the standard X7 costs 1,090 yuan (around $152) to replace, the motherboard 2,990 yuan (approximately $418), and the rear panel 290 yuan (around $41). This comparison reveals the premium nature of the Find X7 Ultra, reflected in its higher repair costs.

Additional Service Surcharge

There’s also a slightly higher service surcharge for the Find X7 series. OPPO charges an extra 50 yuan (approximately $7) per official ex-warranty repair. This surcharge adds to the overall repair costs, making the Find X7 Ultra one of the more expensive devices to maintain post-warranty.

In conclusion, the OPPO Find X7 Ultra carries hefty out-of-warranty repair costs, particularly for key components like the motherboard and cameras. Customers need to factor in these potential costs when considering the long-term value of purchasing this flagship device.