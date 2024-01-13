Oliva Cigars Unveils the ‘Year of the Dragon’ Edition to Mark Chinese New Year

In an exclusive tribute to the Chinese New Year, Oliva Cigars has unveiled a limited-edition cigar box, ‘Oliva Year of the Dragon’, available only at China Duty Free. This high-end collection features 10 meticulously hand-rolled Churchill cigars, offering cigar enthusiasts a unique smoking experience enriched with cultural significance.

Embracing the Symbolism of the Dragon

The ‘Year of the Dragon’ edition skillfully intertwines the symbolism of the dragon in Chinese culture. Each box is adorned with an eye-catching dragon design that embodies the spirit of the Chinese New Year. This artistic fusion of culture and craftsmanship sets the collection apart as a collector’s item and a discerning choice for cigar aficionados.

Craftsmanship That Speaks Volumes

These special-edition cigars are hand-rolled in the Oliva factory situated in Esteli, Nicaragua. They are crafted using premium Nicaraguan tobaccos and an Ecuadorian Habano (Sun Grown) wrapper, which adds to their distinctive appeal. The combination of top-quality ingredients and the diligent manufacturing process underscores Oliva Cigars’ unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship.

A Collaborative Endeavor with China Duty Free

Thomas Gryson, Export Manager for Oliva Cigars, expressed his excitement about the collaboration with China Duty Free (CDF) for this exclusive release. He underscored the collection as a testament to Oliva Cigars’ dedication to quality and craftsmanship. The ‘Year of the Dragon’ collection, retailing at USD 350 per box, is positioned as a distinctive choice for cigar enthusiasts and collectors alike, signifying a landmark in Oliva’s history with its first-ever cigar release in honor of the Chinese New Year.