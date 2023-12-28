Offshore Investors Shed $28 Billion in Chinese Shares Amid Economic Concerns

In a significant shift of investor sentiment, offshore investors have sold over $28 billion in Chinese shares within the last five months. This substantial sell-off, a stark indicator of the growing concerns about the state of China’s economy, could have various implications for global financial markets. The capital movement suggests that investors are seeking to reduce their exposure to the risks perceived in China’s economic environment.

Stock Market Dynamics

The Hang Seng Index has hit its highest level since November 30, with offshore investors returning to Chinese shares. Stocks have begun to recover after a sell-off in Tencent and NetEase. China’s biggest firms are implementing measures like increasing dividends and buybacks to support their valuations. However, concerns about a potential banking crisis are surfacing, exacerbated by a housing market slump and a record streak of losses on the mainland and Hong Kong bourses.

China’s Economic Landscape

A private report released recently failed to overturn the bearish sentiment, with analysts anticipating a revenue slowdown due to cautious consumers. The changing geopolitical landscape and Asia’s rise on the global stage are prompting regional economies to collaborate more closely. Heading into year-end, Chinese stocks rallied, bolstered by a shift into some of the year’s worst-performing sectors and a supportive global backdrop.

Foreign Investments and the QDLP Programme

The GROW Investment Group, backed by Julius Baer and Lighthouse, has obtained approval from a Chinese regulator to raise funds for offshore investment through the Qualified Domestic Limited Partnership (QDLP) programme. This program enables foreign and domestic fund managers to raise money from Chinese high-net worth individuals and institutions for investment in offshore funds. The Shanghai-based manager, with 10 billion yuan under management, received strategic investment from U.S. hedge fund manager Lighthouse and Swiss private bank Julius Baer in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

