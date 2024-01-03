en English
China

Oakley Launches Lunar New Year Collection Inspired by the Wood Dragon

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
Leading eyewear brand Oakley ushers in the Lunar New Year with a capsule collection inspired by the Wood Dragon of the Chinese zodiac. The collection, showcasing a unique blend of tradition and innovation, includes four key items: two eyewear styles, goggles, and a helmet. All the items in the collection are imbued with the bold and future-forward spirit of the dragon, presenting a fresh take on the brand’s signature eyewear.

Dragon-Inspired Eyewear Styles

At the heart of the collection are the Holbrook and Sutro eyewear styles. These iconic Oakley designs have been reimagined for the Lunar New Year, outfitted with Prizm 24K incandescent lenses. The eyewear is further embellished with gold stems, imprinted with designs that echo lunar shadows and moon phases, adding an element of mystique to the products. A white lunar dragon, a symbolic representation of the Wood Dragon, graces the lenses, asserting a striking aesthetic appeal.

Accompanying Goggles and Helmet

The collection also boasts Line Miner Goggles with Prizm Snow Torch lenses. The goggles carry the same geometric pattern on their strap, reminiscent of the eyewear’s lunar shadow designs. Complementing the eyewear and goggles is a MOD1 helmet, which is distinctively decorated with hand-drawn dragons. This artistic incorporation of the dragon motif serves as a tribute to the zodiac sign that inspires the collection.

Availability and Future Emphasis

The Lunar New Year Wood Dragon capsule collection is exclusively available through Oakley’s webstore and select global stores. This exclusivity underscores the brand’s encouragement for wearers to break from tradition and boldly approach the future. In this way, Oakley continues to inspire its customers to embrace innovation and individuality, even as it pays homage to traditional symbols and celebrations.

China Fashion
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

