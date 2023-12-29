Nvidia Introduces the RTX 4090D in China Amid U.S. Export Controls

U.S. chipmaking titan Nvidia has rolled out a revamped version of its RTX 4090 gaming processor in China, dubbed the RTX 4090D. The new version is characterized by reduced performance to align with U.S. export controls. The RTX 4090D boasts 11 fewer CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture) cores than variants sold outside China, a reduction that’s significant given that CUDA cores are the GPU equivalents to CPU cores—integral processing units essential to the graphics card’s operations.

A Compliant Chip to Circumvent Export Restrictions

Nvidia has been in proactive dialogue with the U.S. government to ensure that the RTX 4090D complies with Washington’s export restrictions. These regulations aim to curtail China’s access to cutting-edge American technology with potential applications in the realm of Artificial Intelligence. While the primary targets of these export rules are AI-enabling chips, gaming processors also fall within their scope due to their latent AI potential. The original RTX 4090 found its name on the list of banned U.S.-made chips as per an October 17 Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Performance Enhancement Despite Reduced Cores

Despite the reduction in CUDA cores, Nvidia’s website hints that the RTX 4090D leverages AI to enhance its performance. This revelation suggests that while the new chip may not match the capabilities of its unrestricted counterparts, it still manages to harness the power of AI to deliver impressive results. As a result, the RTX 4090D could offer an attractive proposition to Chinese gamers who have been waiting for a top-tier card that complies with U.S. export regulations.

Nvidia’s Market Performance

Nvidia’s market shares have witnessed a substantial surge, more than tripling in 2023. This increase is partially driven by the heightened demand for AI technology, significantly influenced by the popularity of AI products like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. As AI continues to permeate various industries and technologies, Nvidia’s commitment to providing compliant, high-performance chips like the RTX 4090D could further strengthen its market position.