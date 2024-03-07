NPC Deputy Shi Haofei Champions Tech Innovation for Industrial Advancement

During the second session of the 14th National People's Congress in China, NPC deputy Shi Haofei underscored the pressing need to foster new quality productive forces through the application of scientific and technological innovation in industry. Shi, who helms the Center for Nanofabrication and System Integration at the Chongqing Institute of Green and Intelligent Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, highlighted the essence of transforming scientific achievements into practical, industrial applications to achieve substantial progress. His advocacy for a cohesive 'relay race' across the entire industrial chain marks a significant call to action for enhancing China's technological and industrial capabilities.

Breaking New Grounds with Collaborative Innovation

Shi Haofei's journey with his team, specializing in new materials like graphene, showcases the evolution from facing technological challenges in isolation to adopting a collaborative approach spanning research, production, and application sectors. This shift not only facilitated the overcoming of initial hurdles but also led to groundbreaking achievements in aerospace applications. By developing a graphene-based material with exceptional optical absorption qualities, Shi's team improved spacecraft detection capabilities, contributing to China's aerospace missions. Such successes underscore the importance of cross-sector collaboration for technological advancement.

Addressing Challenges in Research and Enterprise Collaboration

Despite notable achievements, Shi observed a lukewarm enthusiasm among enterprises for conducting foundational research, posing challenges to effective collaboration with research institutions. To combat this, Shi advocated for policy incentives, including tax reductions and financial subsidies, to encourage significant investments in basic research by leading technology firms. His call for a collaborative innovation network aims to bridge the gap between technology companies and academic and research institutions, facilitating the sharing of resources and knowledge to spur the development of new quality productive forces.

Looking Forward: Implications and Potential Outcomes

Shi Haofei's insights and recommendations at the NPC resonate with the broader goal of advancing China's industrial and technological landscape. By fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation, supported by conducive policies and incentives, China can enhance its capabilities in critical technologies and industries. The implications of such advancements extend beyond national borders, influencing global technological progress and industry standards. As China continues to navigate the intricacies of industrial innovation, the outcomes of these efforts will likely shape the future of global technology and industry dynamics.