en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

North Korea’s Trade with China Surges Amidst Ongoing Military Tests

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
North Korea’s Trade with China Surges Amidst Ongoing Military Tests

North Korea’s trade with China surged to an impressive $2.3 billion in 2023, more than doubling the previous year’s figure of $1 billion. This leap in trade volume is the greatest recorded since the global pandemic’s onset, falling just short of the $2.8 billion threshold set in 2019. These statistics were divulged by China’s General Administration of Customs (GAC).

Strengthening Economic Relationship

The swell in trade denotes a robust economic bond between North Korea and its dominant trading partner, China. This upswing is particularly noteworthy, reflecting Pyongyang’s readiness to engage more vigorously in international trade. This constitutes a significant departure from previous years, where trade and economic activities were severely hampered by pandemic-related restrictions.

Contrasting Military Activities

In contrast to this economic upturn, North Korea continues to test its military might. In November, Pyongyang tested new engines for intermediate-range ballistic missiles, as reported by its state media. Claimed to be ‘new-type high-thrust solid-fuel engines’, these tests were conducted to ‘further enhance the strategic offensive capabilities’ of North Korea’s armed forces. This information was accompanied by images of the event released on North Korean state media.

International Response

The announcement of these missile tests coincided with the US-hosted Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his counterparts from Japan and South Korea to discuss North Korea’s ‘increasingly destabilizing actions’, as per a State Department statement.

Despite these conflicting actions, the surge in trade between North Korea and China signifies a major shift in Pyongyang’s economic stance. It remains to be seen how this will impact the country’s international relations and domestic economy in the coming years.

0
Business China North Korea
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Soho House Scraps Plans for Glasgow Venue amid Site Limitations
Private members club Soho House has called off its much-anticipated expansion into Glasgow, marking a sudden end to a three-year development project. The club, renowned for its celebrity clientele, cited insurmountable constraints at the proposed site located at the former Parish Council Chambers and Collectors Hall near George Square. These limitations, particularly regarding the inclusion
Soho House Scraps Plans for Glasgow Venue amid Site Limitations
Design Thinking Forum: Dr. Zakariya AlKhajah Advocates for Innovation in Bahrain's Digital Transformation
19 mins ago
Design Thinking Forum: Dr. Zakariya AlKhajah Advocates for Innovation in Bahrain's Digital Transformation
M2X Energy and SCG Chemicals Boost Partnership to Transform Natural Gas Conversion
26 mins ago
M2X Energy and SCG Chemicals Boost Partnership to Transform Natural Gas Conversion
USPS Addresses Package Delays Amid Modernization Efforts
5 mins ago
USPS Addresses Package Delays Amid Modernization Efforts
Loblaw Retracts Decision Amid Public Backlash: A Lesson in Corporate Responsiveness
8 mins ago
Loblaw Retracts Decision Amid Public Backlash: A Lesson in Corporate Responsiveness
John Furner: An Unconventional Path to Leadership in Retail
19 mins ago
John Furner: An Unconventional Path to Leadership in Retail
Latest Headlines
World News
Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament
16 seconds
Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
32 seconds
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
Hunter Biden's Laptop Controversy, Melania's Take on Barron, and Geopolitical Implications
1 min
Hunter Biden's Laptop Controversy, Melania's Take on Barron, and Geopolitical Implications
LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted
4 mins
LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted
MP Paray Urges Immediate Action in Paria Board Removal Following Fatal Incident Enquiry
4 mins
MP Paray Urges Immediate Action in Paria Board Removal Following Fatal Incident Enquiry
President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
4 mins
President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament
4 mins
Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament
Ruben Love's Spectacular Catch Stirs Excitement at Black Clash T20
5 mins
Ruben Love's Spectacular Catch Stirs Excitement at Black Clash T20
Technical Titans: Wrestlers who Shaped the Ring in TNA Wrestling
5 mins
Technical Titans: Wrestlers who Shaped the Ring in TNA Wrestling
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app