North Korea’s Trade with China Surges Amidst Ongoing Military Tests

North Korea’s trade with China surged to an impressive $2.3 billion in 2023, more than doubling the previous year’s figure of $1 billion. This leap in trade volume is the greatest recorded since the global pandemic’s onset, falling just short of the $2.8 billion threshold set in 2019. These statistics were divulged by China’s General Administration of Customs (GAC).

Strengthening Economic Relationship

The swell in trade denotes a robust economic bond between North Korea and its dominant trading partner, China. This upswing is particularly noteworthy, reflecting Pyongyang’s readiness to engage more vigorously in international trade. This constitutes a significant departure from previous years, where trade and economic activities were severely hampered by pandemic-related restrictions.

Contrasting Military Activities

In contrast to this economic upturn, North Korea continues to test its military might. In November, Pyongyang tested new engines for intermediate-range ballistic missiles, as reported by its state media. Claimed to be ‘new-type high-thrust solid-fuel engines’, these tests were conducted to ‘further enhance the strategic offensive capabilities’ of North Korea’s armed forces. This information was accompanied by images of the event released on North Korean state media.

International Response

The announcement of these missile tests coincided with the US-hosted Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his counterparts from Japan and South Korea to discuss North Korea’s ‘increasingly destabilizing actions’, as per a State Department statement.

Despite these conflicting actions, the surge in trade between North Korea and China signifies a major shift in Pyongyang’s economic stance. It remains to be seen how this will impact the country’s international relations and domestic economy in the coming years.