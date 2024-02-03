North Korean False Eyelashes Make Their Way to the West Sporting 'Made in China' Label

In a bid to weather international sanctions, North Korea has reportedly found an unlikely ally - the global beauty industry. By exporting false eyelashes processed and packaged in China, the regime has managed to generate crucial foreign currency and bolster its exports, which nosedived during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data, North Korean exports, predominantly to China, more than doubled in 2023, with wigs and eyelashes accounting for a staggering 60% of these exports.

Beauty Industry Fuelling Regime?

Experts in the United States and across the globe suspect that a significant chunk of the income from these sales finds its way into the coffers of Kim Jong Un's government, thereby potentially aiding the regime. The trade of false eyelashes, intriguingly, does not infringe upon international law as there exists no explicit ban on hair products.

US Treasury's Active Role

Despite the legal loophole, the U.S. Treasury has been proactive in enforcing sanctions against both domestic and foreign firms implicated in generating revenue for North Korea. This was exemplified by a settlement with e.l.f. Cosmetics in 2019 when the company inadvertently sold products containing North Korean materials.

China's Stance

China, where these eyelashes are processed and packaged, has claimed ignorance about the specific details of this business. However, it has maintained that its trade relations with North Korea are within legal bounds. Japan and the EU, other significant markets for these products, have refrained from commenting directly on this matter.