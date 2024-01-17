New Zealand's MACSO Expands its AI-Driven Animal Health Monitoring to China's Pig Farms

The Auckland-based company, MACSO, known for its AI-enabled audio sensors that monitor animal respiratory health, is stretching its wings internationally. A revolution in animal health technology, MACSO has recently signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) with a government demo farm in Jinhua, China, and a tech solution provider for pig farms. These strategic partnerships are designed to test MACSO's pioneering technology on Chinese pig farms, setting the stage for potential nationwide distribution following a successful two-month trial.

China: A Pivotal Market for MACSO

China, boasting an annual production of a staggering 650 million pigs, holds the title for the world's largest swine market. A market where respiratory illnesses are the grim reaper, accounting for 60 percent of swine deaths. MACSO's technology, thus, has immense potential to make a significant difference. The trial is backed by the trailblazer seed fund of Callaghan Innovation and MACSO, with each contributing $15,000.

The Technology: A Game-Changer in Animal Health Monitoring

The groundbreaking technology, functioning akin to a human ear but with added AI capabilities, is capable of monitoring up to 120 pigs per device. It's an innovation that could redefine the standards of animal health monitoring. The founder of MACSO, Saba Samiei, underscores the significance of the trial, emphasising the stringent selection criteria for partners and the potential of creating a powerful distribution channel in China following the trial.

MACSO: Tested and Proven

MACSO's innovative technology has already proven its mettle, having been tested for over a year. The results were compelling – a farm in Minnesota witnessed a substantial reduction in pig death rates from 4.8 percent to a mere 1.4 percent. This international expansion arrives at a crucial time when stringent animal welfare legislations in the US have led to the closure of several farms.