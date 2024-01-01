en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

New Year’s Celebrations in China Signal Positive Trend in Economic Recovery

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
New Year’s Celebrations in China Signal Positive Trend in Economic Recovery

As the clock struck midnight on December 31, 2023, the bustling city of Chongqing in Southwest China was brimming with revelers celebrating the onset of 2024. This marked the beginning of a series of New Year’s celebrations that hinted at a positive trend in China’s economic recovery. A surge in holiday activities was not only observed in Chongqing but also in Harbin, Northeast China’s Heilongjiang province, where enthusiasts flocked to enjoy ice and snow events.

Uplifting Signs Amid Economic Challenges

Despite a challenging economic climate marked by weak demand, rising unemployment, and struggling businesses, the increased festivities and consumption during the New Year’s holidays indicate an encouraging trend. According to reports, there was a significant increase in the average daily number of passengers entering and leaving Chinese ports during the 2024 New Year’s Day holidays. This is seen as a key indicator of consumption-led recovery, a vital component of China’s economic rebound.

Xi Jinping’s New Year Message

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his New Year’s speech, acknowledged the difficulties faced by the country, including high youth unemployment, weak prices, and financial stress at local governments. However, he also expressed optimism and confidence in the nation’s economic recovery. President Xi highlighted the advancements in science and technology, breakthroughs in regional development, and the government’s focus on delivering a better life for the Chinese people. His message emphasized the vital role of confidence, people’s livelihood, and a global vision in overcoming these challenges.

Consumption Surge in Shopping Malls

Shanghai’s shopping malls experienced a surge in spending during the New Year holiday period. Total offline consumption jumped 38.7% from the previous year to 25.6 billion yuan, and online transaction size grew 7.8% to 14.7 billion yuan. An impressive 80% increase in the number of people visiting key commercial districts was reported, further supporting the notion of a consumption-led recovery.

As China faces a new year, the signs of economic recovery during the New Year’s holidays offer a glimmer of hope for the nation’s overall economic performance in 2024. While the road to recovery may be fraught with challenges, the collective optimism and resilience of the Chinese people, as reflected in their New Year’s celebrations, may indeed prove to be a vital driving force in the nation’s journey towards economic stability.

0
China Economy Travel & Tourism
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Malaysian Stars Shine in World's Most Beautiful and Handsome Faces List 2023, As Global News Takes a Tragic Turn

By Aqsa Younas Rana

ASML Cancels Chip Equipment Shipments to China Under US Pressure

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China-US Relations in 2024: A Cautious Outlook Amid New Year Celebrations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping Asserts 'Reunification' with Taiwan as Inevitable in New Year's Address

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden Emphasize 'Peaceful Coexistence' in Commemora ...
@China · 2 hours
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden Emphasize 'Peaceful Coexistence' in Commemora ...
heart comment 0
Chinese Exchange Student Safely Returned After ‘Cyber Kidnapping’ Incident

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese Exchange Student Safely Returned After 'Cyber Kidnapping' Incident
BRICS Expands: Doubles in Size, Increases Global Influence

By Rizwan Shah

BRICS Expands: Doubles in Size, Increases Global Influence
New Year’s Eve 2024: Cultural Resurgence and Global Celebrations Amidst Unrest

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Year's Eve 2024: Cultural Resurgence and Global Celebrations Amidst Unrest
Global South Rising: A New Balance of Power in 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Global South Rising: A New Balance of Power in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Athletes Face Unexpected Setback as Event Organizers Pull Support
48 seconds
Athletes Face Unexpected Setback as Event Organizers Pull Support
Shannen Doherty's 'Bucket List' Trip to Italy: An Adventure Amidst Adversity
1 min
Shannen Doherty's 'Bucket List' Trip to Italy: An Adventure Amidst Adversity
A Violent Start to 2024: From Mobile to California
2 mins
A Violent Start to 2024: From Mobile to California
Times of Malta: A Half-Century Reflection and The Dawn of 2024
3 mins
Times of Malta: A Half-Century Reflection and The Dawn of 2024
Key Insights from Maharashtra's Casino Law Plea to NASA's Captivating Space Images
3 mins
Key Insights from Maharashtra's Casino Law Plea to NASA's Captivating Space Images
AI and Deepfakes: The New Frontiers of Misinformation in 2023
5 mins
AI and Deepfakes: The New Frontiers of Misinformation in 2023
Wangphu Village Pleads for More Responsive Governance
6 mins
Wangphu Village Pleads for More Responsive Governance
Vladimir Putin Speaks: Russia's Stand, Ukraine Conflict, and Economic Resilience
22 mins
Vladimir Putin Speaks: Russia's Stand, Ukraine Conflict, and Economic Resilience
Julius Randle Leads Knicks to Victory Over Timberwolves
23 mins
Julius Randle Leads Knicks to Victory Over Timberwolves
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
56 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
3 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
4 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app