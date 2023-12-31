New Year’s Address: President Xi Jinping Reflects on Past and Optimistically Looks to Future

In a tradition dating back to late 2013, President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China delivered his New Year’s address, reflecting on the past year’s struggles and achievements while expressing hope and determination for the year ahead. The President’s New Year addresses have consistently emphasized the spirit of striving, hard work, and resilience, a theme that was apparent in this year’s speech as well.

Prosperity Amid Adversity

Throughout his address, President Xi highlighted China’s economic growth amidst global challenges, stating that the nation’s economy had become ‘more resilient and dynamic than before’. The year 2023, according to him, was a testament to China’s economic resilience, with the country successfully navigating the storm of global adversities. He cited sustained economic recovery, advancements in innovation and technology, successful sports events, and the rich civilization and history of China as key accomplishments of the past year.

Aspirations for Reunification

President Xi Jinping also used his New Year’s address to emphasize China’s territorial ambitions. He stated the inevitability of China’s ‘reunification’ with Taiwan, a sentiment he asserted despite ongoing tensions and upcoming elections on the island. He called for all Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to be bound by a common purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward to the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, President Xi outlined the government’s plans to advance modernization, apply new development philosophies, and promote high-quality development while maintaining stability and progressing reforms. He expressed confidence in the future, stating that the goal of improving the lives of Chinese citizens is both significant and straightforward. In his words, the Chinese people’s understanding of the value of peace is deep, and it will play a crucial role in achieving these national objectives.

