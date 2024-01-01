New Year Rings in Resurgence of Travel and Leisure Activities

As the world bid farewell to 2023 and welcomed 2024 with fireworks and festivity, a remarkable surge in tourism and travel activity marked the transition. The New Year’s Day holiday period witnessed an estimated 128.1264 million passenger trips, signalling a return of consumer travel enthusiasm. This resurgence was particularly pronounced within China, where travel orders saw a staggering year-on-year increase of 168%.

The Momentum of Mobility

On New Year’s Day 2024, China alone accounted for 41.77 million passenger trips, a hike of 73.3% from the previous year. The national railway system carried approximately 15.8 million passengers, while road travel accommodated around 23.49 million. The sky was not left out, with air travel accounting for 1.88 million passengers, and the waterways ferrying 600,000 passengers. Amidst the surge, the absence of major traffic accidents and the successful management of high passenger flows at railway stations underscored the efficiency of the system.

Revitalized Interest in Leisure

Beyond the travel industry, the film industry too registered resounding success. Box office revenue reached a new high of 1.315 billion yuan (approximately $185.2 million) – a vivid indicator of the revitalized interest in leisure activities post-pandemic. This surge in mobility and spending associated with the holiday season is expected to have a positive economic impact.

Global Celebrations Amidst Challenges

Despite ongoing conflicts and security concerns, the world celebrated the dawn of the New Year with much enthusiasm. Over a million people in Sydney, Australia watched a pyrotechnic display, while France deployed 90,000 police and security officers for the occasion. In the United States, New York prepared to ensure the safety of tens of thousands of revelers in Times Square, while major retailers and grocery stores remained open on New Year’s Day, providing convenient access to essential items and groceries.

As we step into 2024, these figures not only illustrate a revitalized interest in leisure activities but also a resilience that is emblematic of the human spirit, unyielding in the face of challenges and ever ready to embrace the promise of a new day.