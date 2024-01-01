en English
China

New Year Celebrations at CPC Memorial: A Testament to China’s Historic Journey and Future Aspirations

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:03 am EST
New Year Celebrations at CPC Memorial: A Testament to China’s Historic Journey and Future Aspirations

On the first day of 2024, the Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Shanghai was teeming with visitors, a testament to the enduring relevance of the CPC’s history in the hearts and minds of the Chinese people. The Memorial marks the birthplace of the CPC, a pivotal event in China’s history, and on this day, it played host to New Year celebrations steeped in patriotism and national pride.

(Read Also: Japan Boosts Diplomatic Ties with Africa to Counter China’s Influence)

Reviving the Revolutionary Past

These celebrations are not mere festivities but a vibrant tableau of China’s revolutionary past, cultural heritage, and the milestones achieved since the establishment of the CPC. Such gatherings at the Memorial are more than a nod to history; they are a means to instil a sense of nationalistic pride, especially during festive occasions like the New Year. The footfall at these events bears witness to the significance of the CPC’s history in the collective memory of the Chinese populace.

China’s Leap Towards Modernization

In 2023, the focus was on implementing the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the CPC, a year that marked China’s first full year of a concerted push towards modernization. The country’s leader, President Xi Jinping, conducted 14 domestic inspections, underscoring the necessity for regions to fully embrace the new development concept. The Chinese economy, in this period, was projected to witness a growth of 5.4 percent.

(Read Also: Chinese Restaurateur in Vietnam Arrested for Alleged Prostitution Ring)

China: A Global Peace Advocate

Beyond its national boundaries, China emerged as a champion of global peace, a contributor to worldwide development, and a staunch defender of the international order. The nation played a pivotal role in promoting global prosperity, stability, and peace by forging various international cooperation agreements and initiatives. China also bolstered the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, unveiling plans to assist Africa in its quest for modernization.

The New Year celebrations at the Memorial of the First National Congress of the CPC are more than an annual event. They are a symbol of China’s journey, a reflection of its past, and an affirmation of its commitment to the future.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

