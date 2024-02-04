New Light on Permian Extinction: Land Life Extinguished Later Than Thought

In a significant advance for paleontology, a research team spearheaded by Shen Shuzhong from Nanjing University has made a groundbreaking discovery pertaining to the mass extinction event at the end of the Permian period, over 200 million years ago. The research, a harmonious collaboration between Chinese and American researchers, has accurately pinpointed the timing of the mass extinction of terrestrial organisms in low-latitude regions.

The Extinction Timeline

By employing meticulous field sampling and high-precision isotope dating techniques, the team was able to determine that the mass extinction of land life at low latitudes began 251.88 million years ago. This finding is significant as it is at least 60,000 years later than the mass extinction of marine life and the extinction of high-latitude land life. This revelation presents a new understanding of extinction patterns and the sequence of events during this cataclysmic period.

Low-Latitude Ecosystems: A Beacon of Resistance

The study further draws attention to the extinction rate at low latitudes, which was found to be relatively slower. This implies that these ecosystems possibly boasted greater resistance to environmental pressures. The team's research also analyzed changes in biodiversity at different latitudes before and after the mass extinction, indicating varied response rates to environmental degradation across different ecosystems.

Implications for Understanding Extinction Patterns

The discoveries of this research provide a more precise timeline and understanding of the extinction patterns across different latitudes and ecosystems, contributing to the accurate restoration of the events from this period. The implications of these findings are profound, as they shed light on the behaviors of ecosystems under severe environmental stress, and consequently, the potential survival mechanisms of species. This study, which is a testament to the power of collaborative research and advanced scientific techniques, was published in the esteemed scientific journal Science Advances.