New Interpretations of Oracle Bone Inscriptions Shed Light on Ancient Chinese Civilization

Unveiling a significant milestone in the field of sinology, the National Museum of Chinese Writing in Anyang City, Henan Province announced new findings on the interpretation of oracle bone inscriptions, also known as ‘Jiaguwen’. These inscriptions, etched on animal bones or turtle shells, are among the earliest recorded forms of Chinese writing and were used for divination during the Shang dynasty, spanning approximately 1600 to 1046 BCE.

Decoding the Past

This announcement comes as the second batch of interpretations, signifying a continuous thread of research and understanding of these ancient inscriptions. Researchers have managed to decode about one third of the 4,500 characters found on the oracle bones, assembling over 7,000 sets of oracle bones from 15,000 pieces. The task of interpretation is akin to decoding a profound mystery, demanding the utmost care in analysis and the quest for key evidence.

The Lingering Enigma

Despite these advancements, nearly 3,000 oracle bone inscriptions remain to be interpreted. These largely consist of names of people and places, posing a significant challenge in deciphering their meanings. The uninterpreted inscriptions continue to hold a veil over certain aspects of early Chinese civilization, leaving researchers and scholars to piece together the puzzle.

A Gateway to Ancient Chinese Civilization

The findings from the National Museum of Chinese Writing provide a more nuanced understanding of the linguistic, historical, and cultural aspects of early Chinese civilization. As the researchers continue to untangle the web of these inscriptions, they not only illuminate our understanding of the evolution of the Chinese language and script but also shed new light on the societal and cultural fabric of the Shang dynasty.