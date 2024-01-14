en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

New Interpretations of Oracle Bone Inscriptions Shed Light on Ancient Chinese Civilization

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
New Interpretations of Oracle Bone Inscriptions Shed Light on Ancient Chinese Civilization

Unveiling a significant milestone in the field of sinology, the National Museum of Chinese Writing in Anyang City, Henan Province announced new findings on the interpretation of oracle bone inscriptions, also known as ‘Jiaguwen’. These inscriptions, etched on animal bones or turtle shells, are among the earliest recorded forms of Chinese writing and were used for divination during the Shang dynasty, spanning approximately 1600 to 1046 BCE.

Decoding the Past

This announcement comes as the second batch of interpretations, signifying a continuous thread of research and understanding of these ancient inscriptions. Researchers have managed to decode about one third of the 4,500 characters found on the oracle bones, assembling over 7,000 sets of oracle bones from 15,000 pieces. The task of interpretation is akin to decoding a profound mystery, demanding the utmost care in analysis and the quest for key evidence.

The Lingering Enigma

Despite these advancements, nearly 3,000 oracle bone inscriptions remain to be interpreted. These largely consist of names of people and places, posing a significant challenge in deciphering their meanings. The uninterpreted inscriptions continue to hold a veil over certain aspects of early Chinese civilization, leaving researchers and scholars to piece together the puzzle.

A Gateway to Ancient Chinese Civilization

The findings from the National Museum of Chinese Writing provide a more nuanced understanding of the linguistic, historical, and cultural aspects of early Chinese civilization. As the researchers continue to untangle the web of these inscriptions, they not only illuminate our understanding of the evolution of the Chinese language and script but also shed new light on the societal and cultural fabric of the Shang dynasty.

0
China History
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
4 mins ago
Historic Victory for DPP in Taiwan's Presidential Election: Beijing Concerned
In a historic turn of events, Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) clinched a third consecutive term in the presidential election with Lai Ching-te as the incoming leader. This victory, a first since the inception of direct presidential elections in 1996, has triggered unease in Beijing, which deems Lai a pro-independence figure and a potential
Historic Victory for DPP in Taiwan's Presidential Election: Beijing Concerned
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
25 mins ago
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Sparks Opposition from Beijing
26 mins ago
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Sparks Opposition from Beijing
Xinjiang's Winter Tourism: A 'Fairyland' in the Making
8 mins ago
Xinjiang's Winter Tourism: A 'Fairyland' in the Making
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Marks Defiant Stand Against Beijing
18 mins ago
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Marks Defiant Stand Against Beijing
Motorbike Tour to Everest's North Base Camp: A Grueling 4,300km Journey through Tibet
21 mins ago
Motorbike Tour to Everest's North Base Camp: A Grueling 4,300km Journey through Tibet
Latest Headlines
World News
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress, Ending a 55-Year Association
48 seconds
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress, Ending a 55-Year Association
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Joseph Howe's Return and the Trump Influence
1 min
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Joseph Howe's Return and the Trump Influence
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global 'March for Gaza' Amplifies Call for Peace Amid Escalating Middle East Conflicts
2 mins
Global 'March for Gaza' Amplifies Call for Peace Amid Escalating Middle East Conflicts
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
Amsterdam Echoes with Calls for Solidarity with Palestine and Denouncement of Israeli Actions
3 mins
Amsterdam Echoes with Calls for Solidarity with Palestine and Denouncement of Israeli Actions
Iowa Caucuses: The Starting Block of the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
3 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The Starting Block of the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
Celtics Continue Unbeaten Home Streak with Victory Over Rockets
4 mins
Celtics Continue Unbeaten Home Streak with Victory Over Rockets
Historic Victory for DPP in Taiwan's Presidential Election: Beijing Concerned
4 mins
Historic Victory for DPP in Taiwan's Presidential Election: Beijing Concerned
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
20 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
24 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app