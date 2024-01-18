en English
China

New Hypericum Species, Hypericum liboense, Unearthed in China’s Guizhou Province

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
New Hypericum Species, Hypericum liboense, Unearthed in China's Guizhou Province

In a significant discovery from the heart of China, researchers from Guizhou University have unearthed a new species of Hypericum in the Maolan National Nature Reserve, located in Libo County, Guizhou Province. Under the leadership of Professor An Mingtai, the research team identified the specimen during a comprehensive plant survey expedition in the karst region of the reserve. This new species, christened as Hypericum liboense, exhibits intriguing growth patterns that set it apart from its known relatives.

A Unique Hypericum Species in Rocky Terrains

Unlike other Hypericum species, Hypericum liboense thrives in the challenging environment of rocky, soilless terrains on karst mountain tops. This unique habitat preference underscores the plant’s adaptability and resilience, as it flourishes amidst the harsh conditions of the karst landscape. The team’s meticulous morphological analysis revealed discernible differences in the leaf and calyx structures of this plant when juxtaposed with other known Hypericum species in China.

Hypericum: A Genus of Botanical and Medicinal Significance

Hypericum, colloquially known as St. John’s wort, is the largest genus within the family Hypericaceae. It comprises about 470 species worldwide, making it a diverse group of botanical interest. China is a hotspot for the genus, housing 68 species and nine subspecies of Hypericum, with an impressive 33 species endemic to the country. These plants are widely recognized for their striking yellow or golden flowers, adding to their ornamental appeal. Beyond aesthetics, they are also valued for their medicinal properties, offering a rich source of bioactive compounds.

Adding to the Botanical Diversity of Karst Landscapes

The discovery of Hypericum liboense contributes to the growing botanical diversity of the Hypericum genus. More importantly, it serves as a testament to the unique flora inhabiting the karst landscapes, a region often overlooked due to its harsh environmental conditions. This finding highlights the importance of continued scientific exploration and study in such regions to uncover their hidden biodiversity and deepens our understanding of the adaptability and resilience of nature.

China Science & Technology
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

