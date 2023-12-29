New High-Speed Railways Transforming Travel and Tourism in China

China, the global leader in the high-speed railway network, has added another feather to its cap with the recent inauguration of several new high-speed rail routes. Notably, the Hangzhou-Nanchang High-speed Railway in East China and the Chengdu-Zigong-Yibin High-speed Railway in Sichuan Province have surfaced as the latest additions to the country’s extensive network. This development comes as a precursor to the 2024 Spring Festival travel rush, a period known for its substantial domestic travel.

Boosting Tourism and Regional Industry Development

The Hangzhou-Nanchang railway, which connects picturesque and cultural destinations, is now fully operational and carries the potential to revitalize tourism and regional industry development. This railway includes a segment capable of reaching speeds up to 350 km per hour, drastically cutting down travel times between cities and providing improved access to tourist attractions like West Lake and Huangshan Mountain.

Overcoming Geographical Challenges in Sichuan

In the rugged landscape of Sichuan, the Chengdu-Zigong-Yibin railway has been designed for similar speeds, enhancing connectivity between the provincial capital Chengdu and cities famed for dinosaur fossils and Sichuan liquor. This railway loop in Southern Sichuan, boasting 12 stations, overcomes challenging geography with an impressive array of bridges and tunnels, including the 13.3-kilometer-long Baiyun Mountain Tunnel.

The Future of High-Speed Rail in China

These advancements in infrastructure mirror China’s commitment to fostering economic and social development, reaching even remote and ethnic minority areas. As of November end, China’s railway network operation mileage exceeded 155,500 kilometers, with high-speed railways accounting for 43,700 kilometers of the total. With its unrelenting focus on technological innovation, efficient project management, and government backing, China is poised to remain at the forefront of high-speed rail transportation globally.

