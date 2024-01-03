en English
China

New Container Ship Route Accelerates Goods Transportation Between China and South America

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:09 am EST
In a move that promises to revamp the logistics of goods transportation between China and South America, a new container ship route has been ushered in. This route, which connects the Dalian port in Liaoning Province, China, to the west coast of South America, significantly trims the transportation time of goods between the two regions.

The Inaugural Voyage: A Successful Endeavour

The first voyage on this newly established route was undertaken by the “WAN HAI 357” ship. The ship set sail from the Guayaquil port in Ecuador on December 28 and reached the Dalian port on January 3, carrying 3,000 TEU containers filled with a variety of products such as bananas and white prawns.

A Leap in Cold Chain Logistics

What makes this route remarkable is its potential impact on the transport of cold chain goods. The journey via this route takes a mere 25 days, making it seven days faster than the previous transit shipment service. This quick turnaround time is expected to ensure swifter access to cold chain goods, including seafood and fruit, from South America to the Chinese market.

WAN HAI LINES Ltd: The Company Behind the Route

The route is managed by WAN HAI LINES Ltd., a Taiwan-based shipping company. The company has dedicated six 3,000-TEU container ships to this route, ensuring a weekly operational schedule. With this new addition, the Dalian port now boasts of 105 container ship routes, linking to over 300 ports in more than 160 countries and regions worldwide.

China South America Transportation
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

