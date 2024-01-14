en English
China

New Alliance Aims to Foster Cultural IP Integration and Development in China

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
In a significant stride towards cross-industry cooperation, a new alliance dedicated to cultural intellectual property (IP) integration and development has been founded in Beijing, China. This collaboration, which draws together organizations, scholars, platforms, and other resources, has been orchestrated with the mission of nurturing and managing cultural IP products. The key founding players of this alliance are China Media Group’s Xiangwu Index Studio, Guanghua Idea, Luoyang Guosheng City Leisure Industry Ltd, and Beijing Digibox Technology Co Ltd. This milestone represents a concerted drive to amalgamate diverse expertise.

The Seminar and Its Impact

A seminar, staged in late December in Beijing, served as a platform for the discussion of urban and rural cultural identities, using various cultural cases as examples. The seminar also saw the release of a catalog spotlighting the cities with the most influential cultural identities in 2023, including Hangzhou, Chengdu, Xi’an, Beijing, and Zibo. This list not only highlighted the cultural prowess of these cities but also underscored the potential for their further growth in the cultural IP landscape.

Luoyang: A Case of Successful Cultural IP Integration

Luoyang, in particular, has been a frontrunner in this arena. The city’s government has made concerted efforts to intertwine cultural heritage preservation with its utilization, all driven by innovation. This city has effectively merged digital technology with performance art to enhance visitor experiences, creating a new level of cultural immersion. A shining example of this is the immersive performance ‘The Wonders of Luo’, which has consistently drawn large audiences and maintained a high seat occupancy rate since its inception.

Implications for the Future

The establishment of this alliance, coupled with the successful integration and development of cultural IP in cities like Luoyang, paints a hopeful picture for the future. It underscores the potential for a broader, more dynamic cultural landscape in China, driven by the fusion of traditional heritage and modern technology. The alliance and its work could serve as a model for other countries looking to harness the power of cultural IP and digital technology to showcase and enhance their unique cultural identities.

China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

