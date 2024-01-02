en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Netac Unveils NV7000-t: A High-Performance NVMe SSD

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
Netac Unveils NV7000-t: A High-Performance NVMe SSD

Netac, a renowned name in the field of storage technology, has unveiled its latest NVMe SSD, the NV7000-t. This top-tier model, characterized by its PCIe Gen 4 and Gen 3 compatibility, stands as the flagship of Netac’s NVMe SSD portfolio. The NV7000-t series is a diverse product line, encompassing 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and the recently added 4TB drive models.

Performance and Technology

The NV7000-t series comes equipped with a 4-channel DRAM-less controller, the Maxiotech MAP1602A, and is powered by 232-Layer 3D TLC NAND technology. This combination of advanced tech features enables the NV7000-t series to deliver superior performance, especially evident in the 2TB variant. This model showcases impressive sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,300MB/s and 6,700MB/s respectively, thereby outperforming its smaller capacity counterparts.

Critical Metrics

Random 4K read and write IOPS (Input/Output Operations Per Second) are another highlight of the NV7000-t series. The 2TB drive accomplishes up to 900,000 IOPS for reads and 700,000 IOPS for writes. These numbers are a testimony to the drive’s high-speed data transfer capabilities.

Endurance and Warranty

The endurance of the 2TB model is rated at 1,280 Terabytes Written (TBW). This is double that of the 1TB drive and quadruple of the 512GB variant, indicating the high durability of the NV7000-t series. Further augmenting the value proposition, Netac offers a comprehensive 5-year warranty on these drives, underscoring their reliability and endurance over time. Priced at $120, the NV7000-t 2TB variant presents a compelling choice for those seeking high performance and reliability in their storage solutions.

0
China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Volkswagen Commences Production of Cupra Tavascan EV in China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Condemns U.S. Actions in Semiconductor Industry as Undermining Global Trade

By Ebenezer Mensah

NIO's Turnaround: A Bullish Stance on the Chinese EV Giant

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Guangzhou Stages the Country's Largest Women's Half-Marathon

By Salman Khan

Alibaba Group Repurchases Shares Worth $9.5 Billion in 2023 ...
@Business · 11 mins
Alibaba Group Repurchases Shares Worth $9.5 Billion in 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Exploring Factors Influencing Plant Diversity on Tropical Archipelagoes: A Chinese Study

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Exploring Factors Influencing Plant Diversity on Tropical Archipelagoes: A Chinese Study
Air Pollution and Food Security: A New Perspective on China’s Environmental Strategy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Air Pollution and Food Security: A New Perspective on China's Environmental Strategy
Hybrid Approach Optimizes Agricultural Practices, Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hybrid Approach Optimizes Agricultural Practices, Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Saudi Aramco in Talks to Buy Stake in Chinese Petrochemical Company

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Saudi Aramco in Talks to Buy Stake in Chinese Petrochemical Company
Latest Headlines
World News
Devontez 'Tez' Walker: A Deep Threat on the 2024 NFL Draft Radar
7 seconds
Devontez 'Tez' Walker: A Deep Threat on the 2024 NFL Draft Radar
West Ham's Vladimir Coufal Unsettled Over Contract Extension
17 seconds
West Ham's Vladimir Coufal Unsettled Over Contract Extension
Russia Stands with Haiti: A Message of Solidarity on the 220th Independence Anniversary
25 seconds
Russia Stands with Haiti: A Message of Solidarity on the 220th Independence Anniversary
Lawsuit Filed Against Green Bay Senior Care Provider Over Death From Bedsore
56 seconds
Lawsuit Filed Against Green Bay Senior Care Provider Over Death From Bedsore
Faversham Town FC Parts Ways with Coach Sammy Moore Amidst Performance Concerns
1 min
Faversham Town FC Parts Ways with Coach Sammy Moore Amidst Performance Concerns
Turkey Denies Passage of Minesweepers to Ukraine: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
1 min
Turkey Denies Passage of Minesweepers to Ukraine: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
Bradford City Recalls Jake Young to Boost Promotion Efforts
1 min
Bradford City Recalls Jake Young to Boost Promotion Efforts
The Silent Battle: Addressing Depression Among Cancer Patients
1 min
The Silent Battle: Addressing Depression Among Cancer Patients
Naeem Amoojee Reveals Trials Amidst South Africa's Top Football League
3 mins
Naeem Amoojee Reveals Trials Amidst South Africa's Top Football League
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app