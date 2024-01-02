Netac Unveils NV7000-t: A High-Performance NVMe SSD

Netac, a renowned name in the field of storage technology, has unveiled its latest NVMe SSD, the NV7000-t. This top-tier model, characterized by its PCIe Gen 4 and Gen 3 compatibility, stands as the flagship of Netac’s NVMe SSD portfolio. The NV7000-t series is a diverse product line, encompassing 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and the recently added 4TB drive models.

Performance and Technology

The NV7000-t series comes equipped with a 4-channel DRAM-less controller, the Maxiotech MAP1602A, and is powered by 232-Layer 3D TLC NAND technology. This combination of advanced tech features enables the NV7000-t series to deliver superior performance, especially evident in the 2TB variant. This model showcases impressive sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,300MB/s and 6,700MB/s respectively, thereby outperforming its smaller capacity counterparts.

Critical Metrics

Random 4K read and write IOPS (Input/Output Operations Per Second) are another highlight of the NV7000-t series. The 2TB drive accomplishes up to 900,000 IOPS for reads and 700,000 IOPS for writes. These numbers are a testimony to the drive’s high-speed data transfer capabilities.

Endurance and Warranty

The endurance of the 2TB model is rated at 1,280 Terabytes Written (TBW). This is double that of the 1TB drive and quadruple of the 512GB variant, indicating the high durability of the NV7000-t series. Further augmenting the value proposition, Netac offers a comprehensive 5-year warranty on these drives, underscoring their reliability and endurance over time. Priced at $120, the NV7000-t 2TB variant presents a compelling choice for those seeking high performance and reliability in their storage solutions.