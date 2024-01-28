Nepal and China to Sign Implementation Plan for Belt and Road Initiative

In a move signaling a decisive step forward in the execution of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Nepal and China are gearing up to sign an implementation plan. The confirmation comes from none other than Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, seven years after the original Memorandum of Understanding was inked between the two nations. The impending signature signifies the transition from a phase of agreement to actual execution, a significant breakthrough considering the BRI projects in Nepal have been in a state of stasis, with no project negotiated or executed since the 2017 accord.

The Silk Road Youth Forum Announcement

The Deputy Prime Minister, who also serves as the Minister for Home Affairs, chose the platform of the Silk Road Youth Forum and South Asian Cooperation Conference to make this announcement. In his address, Shrestha underscored the importance of the BRI in enhancing Nepal's connectivity and economic growth, particularly through infrastructure development.

The Belt and Road Initiative: A Game Changer for Nepal

Initiated by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the BRI is a colossal endeavour aimed at boosting connectivity and cooperation between Asia and other continents. For a mountainous country like Nepal, the strategic significance of these projects cannot be overstated. The successful implementation of the BRI could usher in a transformative phase in Nepal's economic landscape by improving its infrastructure.

Challenges and Support for the BRI Projects

However, the path to this agreement has not been smooth. As reported by The Kathmandu Post, the signing of the implementation plan was delayed due to disagreements over the investment model. On her Nepal visit, Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China, called for strengthening Nepal-China ties and cautioned against interference from other nations. On the other hand, Shashanka Koirala, a senior leader of the Nepali Congress, has welcomed cooperation with China on development projects and expressed gratitude for China's support during past crises.